Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14T2F ISIN: CA05207J1084 Ticker-Symbol: A82 
Tradegate
11.02.20
09:35 Uhr
0,082 Euro
+0,005
+5,81 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,070
0,082
14:15
0,070
0,082
09:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURORA SOLAR
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC0,082+5,81 %