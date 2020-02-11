Eco-Growth Strategies Inc.: Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Appoints Botanical Extraction Veteran to Advisory Panel

Jon Bray Brings 20 Years of Development and Patented Technology to ECGS

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, today, announced that Jon Bray has been appointed to Eco-Growth's Advisory Panel.

For over twenty years, Mr. Bray has been integral in advancing the technology of both industrial solvent and botanical extraction. Previously, Jon held the position of CTO for Smarter Gardens, LLC, where he engineered and patented a vertical aeroponic growing system. Most recently, Jon holds the position of Principal CEO at Azoth Expanded Solutions (AES). Through AES, Jon has developed his patented OM system, an industrial solvent, chilled water extraction technology, for the extraction of freshly harvested biomass.

"I am excited to be a member of the advisory panel for Eco-Growth," says Mr. Bray. "With my experience in novel extraction technologies, coupled with Eco-Growth's positioning within the space, I feel the relationship will be incredibly synergistic, thus allowing the company to become a leader in the premium CBD extraction market," added Bray.

"We could not be happier that Jon has joined our advisory panel," says W.J. "Bill" Delgado, Chairman and CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. "His extensive experience allows for ECGS to apply proven technology to our expanding extraction business. While there are many facets within our company, we feel the extraction side of the business holds significant promise and partners like Jon will only help us realize this opportunity faster," added Delgado.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

