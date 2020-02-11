Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen J.J. Letwin to the Company's Board of Directors effective March 2, 2020.

Mr. Letwin, who has been a member of Margaux's Advisory Committee since November 2016, is looking forward to taking on the Director role. "I am excited about joining the Margaux Resources Board because I am a very strong believer in the company's current assets and financial potential", said Mr. Letwin.

A hard-working and well respected gold miner specializing in corporate finance, operational management and merger and acquisitions, Mr. Letwin also brings over 30 years of experience from the highly competitive resource sector. Prior to his 10 year role as president and CEO of IAMGOLD, Mr. Letwin was previously with Enbridge Inc. in Houston, Texas, as Executive Vice President, Gas Transportation & International. He was responsible for natural gas operations including overall responsibility for Enbridge Energy Partners as Managing Director. Before Enbridge, he was President & CEO of TransCanada Energy and CFO, TransCanada Pipelines, Numac (Westcoast Energy) and Encor Energy. Mr. Letwin has been a director of Precision Drilling Inc. since 2006.

Stephen holds an MBA from the University of Windsor, is a Certified General Accountant, a graduate of McMaster University (B.Sc., Honours), and a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

About Margaux Resources Ltd.

Margaux Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company with two district-scale assets in the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, Canada. The Cassiar Property in northernmost British Columbia is the Company's flagship property, with a decades-long mining history and a recently announced near-surface 1 Moz gold inferred resource (MRL press release 11 Sep. 2019). The Company's Sheep Creek Property in southernmost British Columbia comprises gold and base metal prospects in an area with a long history of exploration and mining.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Margaux's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of Margaux and its management. Although Margaux believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonably, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Margaux can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents referenced by this release, as the case may be. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

