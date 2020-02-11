New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is excited to announce that the CEO of the Company's recent acquisition, Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna ("Hakuna"), Mr. Ilan Freeman, was just featured in a comprehensive thought-leadership focus interview on The Fox Magazine's "Dreaming Bigger" Podcast. He was also covered in a print edition feature piece in The Fox Magazine in its latest edition, "The Innovator Issue".

Both pieces focus on Freeman's emerging status as a visionary and a primary example of a true innovator in the cannabis and hemp industry. Click here to listen to the podcast.

"For folks out there who thought our Hakuna acquisition was just about purchasing strong brand recognition, award-winning products, and a coast-to-coast distribution footprint, should think again," commented Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed. "Ilan is a true thought leader and a rare talent in this industry. And he will be a powerful asset as we expand Hakuna's reach and cultivate a top-tier North American brand in the high-end CBD, cannabis, and hemp space."

The Company recently announced the closing of its acquisition of Hakuna. Hakuna is an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also just awarded "Runner Up" at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People's Choice Coffee Awards for 2019. Hakuna generates significant revenues with a substantial distribution footprint, including over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.

As covered in the interview, Freeman's primary motivating force to start Hakuna was about sustainability and social responsibility in a high-growth industry. "The main inspiration in creating Hakuna was creating a company that would help leave our world better than when we joined it… I also knew that with the cannabis industry transitioning into becoming federally accepted, now is the time to become a pioneer in the movement by becoming an example of socially responsible brand."

"Ilan is a star in the making, and we're thrilled to have him in the Sun Kissed family," continued Grant.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

