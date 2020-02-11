ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Receives Approval to Trade on the US Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (US OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, is excited to announce that it has been approved by the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") and has begun trading under the symbol "ZMWYF".

The OTC is one of the largest financial market service providers in the world, with a history spanning more than a century and over 10,000 listings.

"Being quoted on the OTC Markets is very exciting for us. With the company located in the United States, and within close proximity to major technology and financial sectors; having the ability to trade in the US will provide for increased exposure for our company. Having a listing in both Canada and the U.S establishes a cohesive and coherent identity for current and prospective investors," commented Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway. "We will have access to one of the deepest investment capital pools available, tremendous exposure, and the ability to interact directly with new potential shareholders and institutional investors. This opportunity also allows us to attract more US and globally based acquisitions."

Mr. Schaeffer continued, "We believe that it is very important for investors to be selective and look for opportunities where there is evidence of disruption. ZoomedOUT, our groundbreaking flagship product allows us to differentiate ourselves from competitors in the marketplace. The team has been working very hard at finalizing this process, I believe it is the most significant landmark in the company's history to date."

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc.,

at 775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us

Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.



SOURCE: ZoomAway Travel Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576000/ZoomAway-Receives-Approval-to-Trade-on-the-US-Markets