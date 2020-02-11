CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Stores in OH

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the expansion of its presence in Ohio with the opening of CPR Findlay and CPR Bowling Green. The CPR Cell Phone Repair network welcomes Michael Oberdick to North America's fastest-growing mobile repair franchise with the opening of his two stores.

"CPR is ecstatic to be working alongside Michael Oberdick in bringing unparalleled mobile device repair solutions to students and residents of these college towns," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Michael's experience in the industry combined with CPR's reputable offerings and services will allow both CPR Findlay and CPR Bowling Green to deliver the best repairs in the areas."

Located just 20 miles apart, Findlay and Bowling Green are both located in Northwest Ohio. Findlay is nicknamed "Flag City, USA," is home to the University of Findlay, and Bowling Green State University is located in Bowling Green. Findlay holds the annual Flag City BalloonFest every August as well as a Riverside Wine Festival every June. Bowling Green is known for hosting the National Tractor Pulling Championship, and Winterfest, which celebrates the cold months with seasonal activities like ice skating, curling, carriage rides, and more. CPR Findlay and CPR Bowling Green are both conveniently located along busy roads in their respective towns.

"My team and I are looking forward to joining forces with CPR Cell Phone Repair," said Michael of his store opening. "We are passionate about providing the best customer service to area residents through trustworthy repairs."

Michael's team is equipped to repair various mobile device issues ranging from cracked screens and water damage to hardware issues and data recovery. Whether area residents need quick solutions to their smartphones, laptops, or gaming consoles, they can rely on CPR for fast and affordable repairs. Be sure to take advantage of CPR's free repair estimates. To learn more about CPR Findlay and CPR Bowling Green, get in contact with the stores at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Bowling Green is located at:

1036 N Main St

Bowling Green, OH 43402

419-308-5777

Please contact the store at 419-308-5777 or via email: repairs@cpr-bowlinggreenoh.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/bowling-green-oh/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Findlay is located at:

2013 Tiffin Ave

Findlay, OH 45840

419-420-5728

Please contact the store at 419-420-5728 or via email: repairs@cpr-findlay.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/findlay-oh

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, FLA. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates in over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

