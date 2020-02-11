TOP the organic project Closes Seed Round Led by Maroon Venture Partners Fund

Driving Eco-Friendly and Organic Period Product Innovation & National Retail Expansion

DUXBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / TOP the organic project (TOP), the women-owned social impact company on a mission to make sustainable, eco-friendly, organic period products accessible for everyone, has announced the closing of its seed round at $900K, adding to an earlier investment of $700K for a total of $1.6M raised. Maroon Venture Partners Fund, the venture fund that invests in early-stage companies linked to UMass Amherst, led the seed round in support of alumnus, TOP Co-Founder & CEO, Thyme Sullivan.

Key Takeaways

TOP will utilize its seed capital to drive product innovation and expand its presence in grocery stores and other retail locations nationwide in addition to Amazon and its own e-commerce platform.

About TOP the organic project

TOP the organic project (TOP) is an emerging, women-owned feminine care company based in Duxbury, MA, that aims to empower women to make better choices, protecting their bodies and the environment. TOP offers 100% organic, bio-based, hypoallergenic tampons and pads that are accessible to everyone with a give-back model that drives awareness of period poverty in the U.S.

Founded by Thyme Sullivan and Denielle Finkelstein-mothers and seasoned executives with decades of relevant corporate experience-TOP dreams of a world in which every girl and woman has access to healthy, organic period products that are good for them and the planet.

To learn more, please visit https://toporganicproject.com/

About Maroon Venture Partners Fund

Maroon Venture Partners Fund I, LP is a for-profit venture fund that invests in early-stage companies linked to UMass Amherst. Its investments are often a venture's initial outside equity funding. The fund typically invests in companies that can use the funds to accomplish significant milestones toward commercial success. Its broader goal is to foster the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the UMass Amherst community.

