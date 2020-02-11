Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFGS ISIN: CA81202R1064 Ticker-Symbol: 7SR 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
08:00 Uhr
0,167 Euro
-0,016
-8,74 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEAHAWK VENTURES
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEAHAWK VENTURES INC0,167-8,74 %