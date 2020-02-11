Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) -Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to report the initial assay results of the fall 2019 grass roots diamond drill program on the company's Touchdown, and Blitz properties located in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp where Osisko Mining (Windfall) and Bonterra Resources (Moroy and Barry) are evaluating their properties at the advanced exploration stage.

The results below clearly indicate there is an appreciable amount of gold in the mineralizing systems and there is a very high probability of discovering higher grade and wider zones along strike and at depth. The presence of sulphide mineralization is significant.

HIGHLIGHTS of the SEAHAWK 2019 EXPLORATION DIAMOND DRILL PROGRAM

TOUCHDOWN PROPERTY

The diamond drilling intersected numerous Au intersections, the best being 5.2 g/t Au over 4.1 m including 7.26 g/t Au over .7 m, 4.5 g/t Au over 1.6 m and 13.78 g/t Au over 1.00 m in Hole TD-19-01.

Another high grade intersection returned 13.32 g/t Au over 1.6m lower down the hole.

Numerous highly anomalous (.4 g/t Au to .5 g/t Au) intersections over varying widths were returned in Holes TD-19-01, 02, 06, 07, 08 and 11.

All the significant Au assays are observed to be associated with sulphide mineralization.

BLITZ PROPERTY

The significant intersections were in Hole BE-19-01 which returned 1.1 g/t Au over 4.4 m including 1.53 g/t Au over 1.1 m.

Wide highly anomalous intersections of .42 g/t Au over 14.7 m or .40 g/t Au over 16.6 m were also intersected in Hole BE-19-01.

All the significant Au assays are observed to be associated with sulphide mineralization.

The Touchdown Property is located approximately 20 km east of Bonterra's Gladiator Property, The Blitz Property is located approximately 5 km north-west of the Grevet Mine and 30 km north-north-east of the town of Lebel sur Quevillion in the near northwestern region of Quebec.

On the Touchdown and Blitz Properties the grass roots diamond drill program was extremely successful in discovering numerous new Au zones in areas where no previous diamond drilling has ever been completed. These Au intersections range from highly anomalous to high grade and vary in width from .1 meters to 4.4 meters.

2019 Drilling Au Assays - Significant Intersections

Touchdown Property

DDH No. Core From To Width Au Project

Size (m.) (m.) (m) (g/t)

TD-19-01 NQ 25.1 25.8 0.70 7.29 Touchdown TD-19-01 NQ 24.20 25.80 1.60 4.50 Touchdown TD-19-01 NQ 27.30 28.30 1.00 13.78 Touchdown TD-19-01 *WA 24.20 28.30 4.10 5.20 Touchdown TD-19-01 NQ 74.65 74.85 0.20 1.80 Touchdown TD-19-01 NQ 130.70 132.30 1.60 13.32 Touchdown TD-19-02 NQ 48.20 48.32 0.12 2.00 Touchdown TD-19-02 NQ 60.90 61.60 0.70 0.70 Touchdown TD-19-02 NQ 61.60 62.00 0.40 6.10 Touchdown TD-19-02 *WA 60.90 64.00 3.10 1.10 Touchdown TD-19-02 NQ 137.70 139.20 1.50 5.30 Touchdown TD-19-07 NQ 38.70 39.60 0.90 1.74 Touchdown TD-19-07 NQ 39.60 40.65 1.05 0.81 Touchdown TD-19-07 NQ 45.00 45.20 0.20 0.68 Touchdown TD-19-07 NQ 48.30 48.45 0.15 17.79 Touchdown TD-19-07 *WA 45.00 49.45 4.45 0.65 Touchdown TD-19-07 NQ 58.10 58.20 0.10 7.50 Touchdown TD-19-07 NQ 65.90 66.05 0.15 0.60 Touchdown TD-19-08 NQ 35.50 36.50 1.00 0.72 Touchdown TD-19-11 NQ 148.40 148.90 0.50 0.54 Touchdown TD-19-11 NQ 160.60 161.60 1.00 0.52 Touchdown *WA - Weighted Average

Blitz Property

BE-19-01 NQ 72.60 73.70 1.10 1.53 Blitz BE-19-01 NQ 73.70 74.80 1.10 1.21 Blitz BE-19-01 NQ 74.80 75.90 1.10 0.86 Blitz BE-19-01 *WA 71.50 75.90 4.40 1.10 Blitz BE-19-01 NQ 80.65 81.70 1.05 0.47 Blitz BE-19-01 *WA 68.00 82.70 14.70 0.42 Blitz BE-19-01 NQ 86.70 87.20 0.50 0.95 Blitz BE-19-01 *WA 71.50 88.05 16.55 0.40 Blitz *WA - Weighted Average

Laboratoire Expert Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec completed all of the assaying.

Based on the very significant and encouraging results obtained in the 2019 Grass Roots Diamond Drill program, the company is preparing a multi-discipline exploration program including line cutting, magnetometer and deep penetrating Induced Polarization geophysical surveys (to locate the areas of sulphide concentrations along strike and at depth) and a minimum 5,000 meter diamond drill program to further evaluate the Touchdown and Blitz Properties.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. management is extremely pleased and encouraged by the results received to date from the 2019 Diamond Drill Program on the Touchdown and Blitz Properties. We remind shareholders and other investors that these important results are from a Grass Roots Drill Program, evaluating magnetic features on properties that were never drill evaluated in the past.

These results clearly indicate there is an appreciable amount of gold in the mineralizing systems and there is a very high probability of discovering higher grade and wider zones along strike and at depth.

The drill program was completed between October and December 2019 and included 18 diamond drill holes totaling 3,075 meters.

This press release was prepared by Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., Seahawk Ventures Inc. President and non-arm's length Qualified Person, and is responsible for the content of this Press Release under NI-43-101.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc. -seahawkventuresinc.com

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848



Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

