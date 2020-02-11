The "HITB Security Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A deep-knowledge security event

HITBSecConf or the Hack In The Box Security Conference is an annual must-attend event in the calendars of security researchers and professionals around the world. Held annually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Amsterdam in The Netherlands, HITBSecConf is a platform for the discussion and dissemination of next-generation computer security issues. Our events routinely feature two days of trainings and a two-day multi-track conference featuring cutting-edge hardcore technical talks delivered by some of the most respected names in the computer security industry. HITBSecConf is a place where ideas are exchanged, talent discovered and genius celebrated.

What can you find at a HITB Security Conference?

2-days of cutting edge technical training sessions

A 2-day dual/triple-track security conference featuring multiple keynote speakers

2-day Capture the Flag 'Live Hacking' Attack Defense Competition

8-hour 24-hour Developer Hackathon (HackWEEKDAY)

A CommSec Village Technology Showcase Area

Why attend?

For a chance to meet with some the worlds' leading security experts

The opportunity to develop new professional relationships and alliances

To keep your finger on the pulse of the ever changing computer security industry

Speakers:

Paul Vixie

CEO

Farsight Security

Dr. Paul Vixie is an Internet pioneer. Currently, he is the Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Farsight Security, Inc. Dr. Vixie was inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame in 2014 for work related to DNS and anti-spam technologies. He is the author of open source Internet software including BIND 8, and of many Internet standards documents concerning DNS and DNSSEC. In addition, he founded the first commercial anti-spam company (MAPS, 1996), the first non-profit Internet infrastructure software company (ISC, 1994), and the first neutral and commercial Internet exchange (PAIX, 1991). In 2018, he cofounded SIE Europe UG, a breakthrough European data sharing collective to fight cybercrime. Dr. Vixie earned his Ph.D. from Keio University for work related to DNS and DNSSEC in 2010.

Winn Schwartau

Chief Visionary Officer

SAC Labs

Winn Schwartau is a expert on security, privacy, infowar, cyber-terrorism and related topics. He is a Distinguished Fellow at the Ponemon Institute, a Fellow at the Royal Society for the Arts and is in the ISSA International Hall of Fame. He is known for his provocative and original ideas and has written more than a dozen books on security topics since 1983, most recently, Analogue Network Security. He was honored as a Power Thinker and one of the 50 most powerful people by Network World; voted one of the 25 Most Influential People in the Security Industry by Security Magazine; Top 20 industry pioneer and one of the Top 5 Security Thinkers. He founded InfowarCon and the Security Awareness Company, and is currently the Chief Visionary Officer for SAC Labs!, a division of KnowBe4.

Jon Callas

Senior Technology Fellow, ACLU

Jon Callas is a cryptographer, software engineer, UX designer, and entrepreneur. He was most recently at Apple, where he helped design the encryption system to protect data stored on a Mac. Jon also worked on security, UX, and crypto for Kroll-O'Gara, Counterpane, and Entrust. He has launched or worked on the launches of many tools designed to encrypt and secure personal data, including PGP, Silent Circle, Blackphone, DKIM, ZRTP, Skein, and Threefish. Jon is also a tireless advocate within the tech companies he has worked for, in Internet standards bodies, in the press, in public speaking, and in government advocacy for secure and confidential communications. He is fond of Leica cameras, Morgan sports cars, and Birman cats. His photographs have been used by Wired, CBS News, and The Guggenheim Museum.

