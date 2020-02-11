CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Reach in WV with New Store in Beckley

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, North America's fastest-growing mobile repair franchise, is pleased to announce its expansion with the opening of CPR Beckley in West Virginia. Justin Fanelli and Joseph Hatfield are experienced franchise owners with numerous stores throughout West Virginia and Ohio.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Beckley, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/beckley-wv/

"The CPR network congratulates Justin and Joseph on the opening of their latest store, CPR Beckley," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Justin and Joseph's vast experience in the technology industry, along with reliable repairs and affordable prices, allow CPR Beckley to be area residents' first-choice in repair services."

As the largest city in Southern West Virginia, Beckley was established in 1838 and named in honor of John James Beckley, the first Librarian of Congress and the first Clerk of the House of Representatives. With three nearby national parks, Beckley is a popular destination for lovers of the outdoors. Beckley is home to both the Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia. Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia is another popular tourist destination of Beckley, attracting over 500,000 visitors every year. Here, local artisans sell hand-crafted products and provide craft demonstrations. CPR Beckley is conveniently located in the downtown business district on North Eisenhower Drive.

"With our experience in technology repair, we are confident that we will provide the residents of Beckley, and surrounding areas, with unprecedented service," said Justin and Joseph of this new journey. "Our team is proud to work alongside CPR to provide mobile device repair, warranty offerings, and free repair estimates to our customers."

Justin and Joseph have a combined experience of ten years in the consumer electronics repair industry. Justin earned his MS from Marshall University in Huntington, WV, where he currently lives with his wife and two golden retrievers. Joseph is from Milton, WV, and is trained in various areas of advanced repair, including micro soldering. He currently lives with his fiance, four children, and two dogs. When they're not hard at work, Justin enjoys running with his wife and helping with her cross-country team, and Joseph plays the guitar in a country-gospel band.

Get in touch with the CPR Beckley team by contacting them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Beckley is located at:

1032 N Eisenhower Dr

Beckley, WV 25801

Please contact the store at 681-207-2392 or via email: repairs@cpr-beckley.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/beckley-wv/

Justin's other stores are:

CPR Logan, CPR Charleston, CPR South Charleston, CPR Huntington, CPR Vienna, CPR Marietta, CPR Morgantown, CPR Bridgeport.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

