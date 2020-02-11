Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (the Company"), a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. CEO of the Company, Dr. Raza Bokhari, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What can everyone expect from your company in 2020 and beyond?", asked Jolly to begin the interview. "2020 has been a great start for us. We began trading on the NASDAQ on January 9th," shared Dr. Bokhari. "We have a huge opportunity and responsibility ahead of us," said Dr. Bokhari. "The company now has a strategic advantage; We have become one of twelve Canadian domiciled companies in cannabis-related business that are listed on either the NASDAQ or NYSE," said Dr. Bokhari.

"The primary thrust of our focus is to advance clinical research and development through FDA approved trials, and hopefully to bring to market some commercial applications of synthetic compounds including cannabinoid compounds that target the CB2 receptors of the human body," shared Dr. Bokhari. He then shared that the Company is confident that they will initiate human safety and tolerability studies for ultra micronized-PEA before the end of the current quarter, and will also perform animal safety and pharmacology studies. "Hopefully, this time next year we will have some positive results to share, and then hopefully we can secure an IND with the FDA and start Phase II trials looking into the applications of ultra micronized-PEA," said Dr. Bokhari.

The conversation then turned to the sales license for the Company's grow facility. "We are a licensed grower and producer of medicinal grade cannabis in Canada," explained Dr. Bokhari. "Our sales are limited to Canadian prescription-based consumers," he added. "We have also applied to expand our license to also do sales of CBD oil and a CBD/THC combination oil," shared Dr. Bokhari. The Company is also in the process of bringing gel caps and extended release tablets to market in Canada through their partner. "We are advancing forward. There are challenges and natural delays in a regulated process," said Dr. Bokhari, adding that Health Canada is currently reviewing their application.

Jolly then asked about the Company's management team. "We strengthened our Board of Directors by adding Dr. Larry Kaiser, an experienced healthcare executive and renowned cardiovascular surgeon," shared Dr. Bokhari. "We also now have a full-time CFO, Donal Carroll, and have appointed a COO with sizable experience in the manufacturing industry" added Dr. Bokhari. He then shared that the Company is also expanding its bioscience's division and has appointed Dr. Sandra Lottes as Vice President and Head of Clinical Research.

"We are selectively looking forward to adding more members to our ranks as we advance forward, and we are also contemplating doing some additional capital raises to support the pharmaceutical drug development program," said Dr. Bokhari.

To close the interview, Dr. Bokhari shared that the Company has a significant number of retail investors, as well as a sizable following. "I think the opportunity to now trade on a major US exchange with a stock price north of $5 makes our stock an institutional-grade stock," said Bokhari. "As the realness of our company and our good efforts are known, and we continue to deliver on our milestones, I am hopeful that we will have sustainable returns for our shareholders," closed Dr. Bokhari.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

Through its acquisition of Prismic Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2019, FSD Pharma is also making an effort to help address the opioid crisis by developing opioid-sparing prescription drugs utilizing the micronized formulations of palmitolylethanolamide (PEA). The Company intends to initiate Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability trials for its lead candidate, PP 101 micro-PEA during 1Q20.

FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under Canada's Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017, and its full Sale for Medical Purposes license on June 21, 2019. The Company is licensed to cultivate cannabis in approximately 25,000 square feet of its facility in Cobourg, Ontario.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to FSD Pharma's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, receipt of any U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approvals, development of any FDA approved synthetic compounds, the successful treatment of diseases by such compounds, the ability to address the opioid crisis, the development of opioid sparing prescription drugs utilizing the micronized formulations of palmitolylethanolamide ("PEA"), the intention and timing of the initiation of Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability trials for PP 101 micro-PEA, maintenance of FSD Pharma's Cannabis Act License, the ability to cultivate and sell cannabis produced in FSD Pharma's facility, the progress and funding of the CBD Research Project, the ability and technical feasibility of algae being utilized to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids and the ultimate success of the CBD Research Project, the production of prescription drugs that can treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, and related royalty fees. The use of words such as "budget", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "future", "target", "project", "capacity", "could", "should", "focus", "proposed", "scheduled", "outlook", "potential", "estimate" and other similar words, and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information and are based on FSD Pharma's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such beliefs or assumptions necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is not a guarantee of performance. The Forward-Looking Information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and FSD Pharma is not obligated to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward Looking-Information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any Forward-Looking Information contained herein.

