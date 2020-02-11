CLC Enterprises: InmateAid Now Offers Lowest Pricing For Prison Discount Phone Service In The Country

Largest Secondary Provider of Phone Services Launches New Pricing for Federal Prison Calls, Helping Families Stay Connected

LAKE WORTH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / South Florida based, InmateAID, has launched their new pricing, making them the lowest cost secondary phone call provider in the country. By bringing Federal Phone Lines down to $5.00 a month, InmateAID offers the best value in the industry.

As the largest secondary phone provider, InmateAID is bringing down the cost of phone calls to communicate with inmates inside Federal correction facilities. With an InmateAID Discount Phone Line you pay just $0.06/minute versus $0.21/minute for calls from a federal facility. Founder and CEO Shawn Friedkin believes that "reducing the prices of prison phone calls is an absolute necessity in order to allow inmates to stay in communication with their family and friends. At InmateAID, we strive to provide the lowest cost prison phone rates in the country!"

InmateAID has been serving this community since 2012 and helped families and friends of loved ones who are incarcerated save millions by reducing the cost of prison phone calls. In addition, InmateAID also offers their customers an assortment of free and paid services such as finding an inmate, prison directory information, family services, inmate services, inmate job posting, ask the inmate, letters and photos, inmate deposits, greeting cards, postcards, magazines, books and much more.

Considered one of the most convenient and comprehensive web portals, InmateAID.com was created for the friends and family members of people who are currently serving time in the US prison system. Our website serves as a one-stop solution for in-depth information, news, advocacy services, legal assistance and other services that can aid the inmates and their families during these difficult times.

