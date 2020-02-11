KYN Capital Group, Inc. Enters Into Joint Venture Agreement

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:KYNC) is pleased to announce a JV with Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc.

Glorywin Entertainment Group, Inc., USOTC: GWIN, intends to acquire a number of revenue generating subsidiaries. KYN Capital will be assisting Glorywin with acquisitions as a third-party lender utilizing KYN's access to non-dilutive financing from a private fund recently engaged by new management.

KYN will have varying equity stake positions in each Glorywin subsidiary which KYN participates in financing.

KYN has already committed to acting as an additional funder to an upcoming Glorywin acquisition. The target company operates in an $800 million industry. Further details on this investment will be announced shortly.

Stated CEO, Phil Sands: "I'm very pleased to be executing on KYN Capital's core mission of asset based lending and bringing value to the company and our shareholders."

