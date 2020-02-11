Henry Vinson to Launch New Scholarship Program

Henry Vinson will offer one scholarship of $2,000 USD and three additional scholarships of $1,000 USD

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Henry Vinson is proud to announce that he will be launching the Henry Vinson Scholarship Program to benefit college and university students in Canada and the U.S. The scholarship program will comprise four scholarships in total, offering one scholarship of $2,000 and three additional scholarships of $1,000 each.

Henry Vinson MS, JD, is a licensed funeral director and embalmer for the state of Ohio, and also has experience in marketing and aviation. As a professional with a diversified skill set, Mr. Vinson understands the value of education and hopes to help ambitious students finance their education.

To be eligible for this scholarship opportunity, applicants must be current students at a registered college or university in Canada or the U.S. and must provide a letter of acceptance as part of their applications.

Applicants of the Scholarship Program will also be required to submit a 500-word essay explaining their program of choice and reasons for choosing their program, as well as what kind of career they hope to secure in the future.

Based on Vinson's career, in order to be considered, applicants must also answer the following questions in their essays:

What does death mean to you?

How do you mourn a loved one?

What can you do to move on from the pain of losing a loved one?

In the coming weeks, the official launch and deadline date will be announced.

For more information, please visit http://henryvinsonscholarship.com/.

About Henry Vinson

Henry Vinson is an experienced licensed funeral director and embalmer for the state of Ohio. He holds a bachelor's degree from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Sciences as well as a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University. Mr. Vinson also attended law school at William Howard Taft University. Vinson also attended the Bolivar School of Aviation and obtained his licenses and certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration, after mastering several skills and is a commercially rated pilot for single and multiple engine airplanes.

Contact:

Henry Vinson

apply@henryvinsonscholarships.com

