Advent of Innovative Packaging Technologies to Drive Growth of Foam Protective Packaging Market to Reach Valuation of US$5.3 bn by 2026-End

- Protective packaging has been gaining importance as preferred form of packaging to eliminate cases of physical damage at the time of shipping

- With growth in packaging sector and advent of emerging and innovative technologies, companies in the foam protective packaging market are making a mark for themselves

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent research published by Transparency Market Research states that the global foam protective packaging market is on course to achieve a stellar valuation by the fall of the given forecast period. The research report expects the foam protective packaging market to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period that ranges from 2017 to 2026. With this rate of growth, the global market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$5.3 bn by 2026-end. The report provides an in-depth analysis of all the factors - driving as well as restraining - that are shaping the development of the global market.

"In recent years, protective packaging has gained immense importance for playing a vital role in minimizing the cases of physical damages to goods at the time of shipping. Foam protective packaging is being widely used for providing superior level of cover to these shipped goods of broad range of variety. Such wide ranging use of foam protective packaging is expected to pave the way for robust growth of the market in near future", observes TMR analyst.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global foam protective packaging market is segmented in terms of type of material, end-use industry, application, and region.

Based on type of material, the global market is further segmented into neoprene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and urethane. Of these, the segment of urethane materials is expected to remain dominant over the course of the given assessment period. The preference for these materials is high due to their ability to adapt to custom specifications and changes in terms of design. Moreover, these materials are quite flexible in providing advanced cushioning functionalities. In 2017, the segment accounted for more than US$1.6 bn in worldwide revenues.

in worldwide revenues. The research report expects the e-commerce industry will emerge as the largest end-user industry in the near future. By the fall of the forecast period in 2026, the e-commerce segment will account for over one-fourth of the overall share of the global foam protective packaging market.

Global Foam Protective Packaging Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global foam protective packaging market is growing demand for these packaging from its prominent end-use application industry.

In recent years, there has been a tremendous growth of the packaging industry as a whole, which has played a key role in shaping the development of the foam protective packaging market. With increasing demand from the e-commerce sector for eliminating physical damage to shipped goods has emerged as a top trend in the global market.

In addition to this, with latest advancements and innovations in the packaging technologies, the foam protective packaging market is expected to achieve a considerable growth in the foreseeable future.

Global Foam Protective Packaging Market - Key Restraining Factors

One of the biggest challenges faced by the leading companies in the global foam protective packaging market is increasing ban on these foam particles across several regions in the world. This ban will ultimately lead to complexities in the procurement of raw materials for future production, leading to slowdown of the market growth.

With increasing onus on sustainability and recycling & reuse of foam materials, companies are experiencing a great spike in their operational costs. This has affected their profit margins and thus ultimately becoming a restraining factor for market development.

Global Foam Protective Packaging Market - Geographical Outlook

There are six key regions of the global foam protective packaging market namely Asia Pacific excluding Japan , Japan , North America , Europe , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa .

excluding , , , , , and the and . Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific excluding Japan . Increasing demand from emerging economies such as India , China , and Indonesia are expected to act as vital drivers for fueling growth of the regional market.

excluding . Increasing demand from emerging economies such as , , and are expected to act as vital drivers for fueling growth of the regional market. By 2026, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan segment is expected to attain a valuation worth US$2 Bn . This will account for around one third of the overall market share.

Global Foam Protective Packaging Market - Competitive Analysis

The vendor landscape of the global foam protective packaging market is quite fragmented in nature. This fragmentation is because of the presence of several players operating in the market space. The companies are expected to concentrate on developing innovative packaging technologies to cater to the evolving demands of the end-users. Moreover, the companies are also expected to resort to inorganic marketing strategies such as mergers, strategic alliances, partnerships, and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve.

Some of the key brands in the global market are Sonoco Products Company, Plastifoam Company, Pregis Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, DRB Packaging, Volk Packaging Corporation, Wisconsin Foam Products, Rogers Foam Corporation, Tucson Container Corporation, and Armstrong Brands, Inc.

Foam Protective Packaging Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Material Type

Urethane



Polystyrene



Polypropylene



Polyethylene



Neoprene

By End-use Industry

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices



Electronics and Appliances



Automotive and Auto Components



Consumer Product Manufacturing



E-Commerce



Other Industrial Goods

By Application

Wrapping



Void Fill



Cushioning



Blocking and Bracing



Insulation

Region

North America



Latin America



Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan



Europe



Middle East and Africa

