New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Investors searching for emerging leaders in the cellular therapeutics sector may find interest in PharmaCyte Biotech, a company committed to its development of cancer and diabetes treatments that have the potential to revolutionize the current standard of care in treating chronic cancers and disease. Earlier this month, PharmaCyte (OTC: PMCB) announced that its proprietary live-cell technology platform for the potential treatment of pancreatic cancer passed the crucial FDA-required "release testing," placing the company in an excellent position to prepare for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and also marking a significant milestone in the company's proof of concept studies.



As a prerequisite for the IND filing, these "release tests" clinically confirm that the technology is safe, functional, and well-tolerated by trial participants - an achievement that pushes PharmaCyte one step closer to requesting additional Phase2b clinical trials targeting inoperable pancreatic cancer (LAPC) in test locations throughout North America. Not only do the positive results for the LAPC applications merit increased investor attention alone, but investors must also understand that the same live-cell encapsulation technology can be genetically engineered to treat additional high-value market opportunities inclusive of diabetes and other cancers.

The now-proven functionality and safety profile of PharmaCyte's proprietary Cell-in-a-Box technology has already led to an increase in investor interest in the company. With a market cap of roughly $76 million, rising from $73 million just a week ago, the potential offered by expanding its clinical trial, coupled with a successful IND filing, could work to motivate a significant increase in market valuation in the coming weeks subject to additional and positive clinical data updates.



New Live-Cell Technology Activates A More Effective Chemotherapy



PharmaCyte is adopting a novel approach in providing treatments against diseases like cancer and diabetes. And, the technology powering Cell-in-a-Box, the company's cellulose-based live-cell encapsulation technology, is a powerful asset behind this California-based biotechnological company. More than just powerful, though, the technology may offer the capability of developing into a multi-purpose platform of focused treatments that can target multi-million dollar health market opportunities.



With this in mind, looking only at the updates of the clinically-indicative effectiveness against inoperable pancreatic cancer may not be doing justice to the full potential offered by the Cell-in-a-Box technology. In fact, the functionality of its live-cell encapsulation technology can work to generate long-term value through its ability to be modified and integrated to treat multiple diseases, diabetes, and other illnesses caused by cell mutation. Acknowledging these additional applications made possible by the Cell-in-a-Box technology makes this product all the more valuable for long-term company growth.



Furthermore, as PharmaCyte already has a well-established foundation allowing for rapid development of technology that can meet critical unmet medical needs, the timeliness of the product has drawn attention from physicians and hopeful patients. In this case, the encapsulating of genetically engineered human cells have demonstrated the unique capability to convert inactive chemotherapy drugs into active "cancer-killing" armies.



The power behind the technology can once again be illustrated through its treatment against pancreatic cancer, where PharmaCyte has clinically demonstrated that these implanted encapsulated cells can enter the blood supply and release an effective combination of cancer-fighting medications. Additionally, the cancer-killing potential of the drug may be strengthened as the delivery through the patient's circulatory system near the tumor site allows for greater effectiveness. PharmaCyte has shown through case studies that its technology can take a chemotherapy drug, such as ifosfamide, and permit it to move through the pores in encapsulated cells and trigger the live cells to act as a "bio-artificial liver" that can activate the chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer.

Although this treatment may sound complicated, past clinical trials on targeted chemotherapy have already shown the therapy to be both safe and effective, which could work to help bypass FDA regulatory hurdles as company-sponsored clinical trials move into the later phases.





The Mechanism of Live-Cell Encapsulation Is Inspiring Hope



Not only do the release testing results show tremendous promise, but the mechanism behind the technology powering these results is also generating buzz for its potential disease treatment applications across a possibly universal suite of ailments. In layman's terms, PharmaCyte develops genetically engineered live cells that are then enclosed inside a protective capsule that is about the size of a head of a pin. As a result of the encapsulation process, the live cells remain well-protected from attacking cancer cells. Then, as the capsule allows for blood to penetrate its microscopic pores to nourish these live cells, the tablet can establish an immunity profile that is resistant to new diseased cell attacks. Also, the possibility of an accidental escape of the capsule's contents is low thanks to the carefully designed size of the live cells, preventing concerns of potential potency loss.



The innovative technology behind PharmaCyte's platform embellishes the idea that targeted therapy is getting closer to finally bringing therapeutic hope to terminally ill patients, especially in the chemotherapy drug sector. The ability to precisely target disease may put PharmaCyte at a competitive advantage over some of its clinical-stage rivals due to its proven effectiveness and ease of tolerability in patients, which could potentially work to drive expedited review processes from regulatory drug approval agencies.



Showing Promising Results In Pancreatic Cancer Study



One of the most intriguing potential applications of PharmaCyte's technology is that it can deliver a potent dose of cancer-fighting cells in close proximity to the source. Health care professionals have long expressed concerns that with the current standard of care, a significant amount of the treatment dose is lost because cancer-treating drugs are often unable to reach the affected area before losing much of its therapeutic power. This is because many cancer-killing treatments have a relatively short biological half-life, a shortcoming that PharmaCyte recognized and acted upon.



PharmaCyte seized the opportunity to capitalize on an unmet medical need by developing and exclusively licensing its Cell-in-a-Box technology. Studies conducted by the company have indicated that its platform can convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into an active cancer-killing agent. In a pivotal case study, PharmaCyte targeted pancreatic cancer by encapsulating roughly 10,000 genetically engineered live cells programmed to convert chemotherapy prodrugs into cancer-killing form. During this trial, the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide was administered intravenously and then activated by a "bio-artificial liver" that can deliver treatment at the site of the cancer. The controlled dosage of the ifosfamide working in tandem with PharmaCyte's technology was able to maintain a higher level of potency compared to other delivery methods, resulting in a more effective therapeutic action. The PharmaCyte treatment also smartly and safely utilizes the power from the patient's circulatory system, which aids the delivery of therapeutic agents by allowing them to pass through the capsule's pores.



Even when considering the pancreatic cancer treatment sector alone, PharmaCyte is addressing a vast potential market. As such, the company has methodically blended design, functionality, and manufacturing processes to prepare for new applications to the FDA as they plan for additional clinical trials.

The market is ripe for an effective treatment. Sadly, research from the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 57,600 new cases of pancreatic cancer will be diagnosed in 2020, with an estimated 47,000 American patients who already have the disease expected to die from its effects in this year alone. Even more disconcerting is the fact that of all cancer deaths in the US, the 5-year relative survival rate for pancreatic cancer, still in the localized stage, is only at 37%, and drops to 3% should the disease spread to other critical organs of the body. Therefore, it is of tremendous importance that researchers continue finding new ways to combat the illness so that this severe ailment can be treated in the most effective way possible. And, with PharmaCyte dedicated to creating a better way to treat this deadly cancer, they may simultaneously create shareholder value in the process.



A Longer-Term Plan To Target Diabetes Market



Alongside PharmaCyte's promising developments in the treatment of cancers, the company is also working on procedures intended to treat diabetes. The company's therapeutic platform to treat patients with Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes once again utilizes the encapsulation of a genetically engineered human cell line that can produce, release, and regulate insulin levels in a patient by reacting to the patient's levels of blood sugar. Some of the complications for Type 1 patients being addressed by PharmaCyte are that the pancreas's islet cells are commonly destroyed, effectively rendering it incapable of natural insulin production.



For Type 2 patients, the body becomes strongly resistant to the effects of insulin. Even though Type 1 diabetes has been successfully and artificially regulated with an insulin pump, and noting that earlier stages of Type 2 can often be managed through diet and exercise, a more effective treatment could be a groundbreaking breakthrough within the industry. Working to seize this opportunity in improving diabetic patients' standard of care, PharmaCyte is analyzing how the implementation of genetically modified liver cells, stem cells, and beta islet cells can regulate the effects of diabetes.



This is yet another example of the adaptability of the company's Cell-in-a-Box technology. Although the company is still in the early stages of developing its treatment against the disease, it's potential may be able to earn a sizable level of interest as the program continues to move through the proof-of-concept stages. The approach to treatment is unique.

A Technology That Includes Genetically-Modified Cells



The PharmaCyte approach to diabetes treatment utilizes a process that involves the use of genetically modified liver cells, stem cells, and beta islet cells to treat the disease. Similar to its pancreatic cancer treatment platform, the therapy incorporates an encapsulation process that also uses the company's proprietary technology. Bio-engineered encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic patient and are designed to function as a "bio-artificial pancreas" for the purpose of insulin production. Utilizing its Cell-in-a-Box technology, the encapsulated genetically engineered cells get implanted in the diabetic patient with a pre-designed function to serve as an artificial pancreas. This implanted capsule will be programmed with the capability to produce, store, regulate, and release insulin in the patient's body depending on his/her glucose levels. Considering the technology from a different angle, it's appropriate to consider that PharmaCyte is on the verge of creating a pancreas in capsule.



No doubt, creating an effective and straightforward means to develop insulin could significantly improve the lives of the over 100 million patients that are now living with the complications created by diabetes. And, along with these two already-established clinical programs that are studying viable treatments for cancer and diabetes, there's more to the PharmaCyte portfolio.



PharmaCyte Working To Unlock Potential Power of Cannabinoids



Although the word cannabis has gained a reputation as a buzz word among investors, there are only a small handful of companies that are working efficiently to discover and capitalize on any medicinal applications of the plant. Along with their cancer and diabetes treatments, PharmaCyte is emerging as one of these companies that is working hard to distinguish themselves as a legitimate researcher and developer in the growing cannabis industry.



Public perception of cannabis has undergone a favorable change in opinion as clinical data continues to generate positive results, with even the staunchest opponents of legalization admitting that the plant can provides potent therapeutic benefits in many studied scenarios. The shifting attitudes and increasing nationwide legality are allowing cannabis-derived treatments to make considerable societal and clinical progress toward becoming a mainstream product used to alleviate not only chronic pain but to also provide comfort to patients with debilitating conditions like cerebral palsy and painful side effects associated with certain cancers. Moreover, the drug has proven effective in managing discomfort created through ailments such as irritable bowel syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, and inflammatory bowel disease.



With its Cell-in-a-Box targeting technology, PharmaCyte believes their treatment could work to trigger reactions that activate cannabinoid molecules that have been shown to add therapeutic benefit for a wide range of diseases. Although many companies have tried to capitalize on the effectiveness of cannabinoids in disease management, the truth is is that very few companies have the technological ability and expertise to deliver these active ingredients efficiently and directly to the treatment area.

However, by utilizing the Cell-in-a-Box technology, PharmaCyte can soon be in a position to potentially exploit a competitive advantage against its peers through a combination of cannabinoids and its exclusively licensed live-cell encapsulation technology. The goal behind PharmaCyte's cannabinoid program is to develop and bring to market innovative therapies that target recurring and difficult to treat cancers, and if successful, the result could become a billion-dollar franchise. Like the diabetes treatment market, this one too, should be considered a longer-term development prize for PharmaCyte.



Exclusive License From Austrianova Has Huge Implications



PharmaCyte's cannabinoid developments began after the company acquired an exclusive license from Austrianova to utilize the power of the Cell-in-a-Box technology in combination with genetically modified non-stem cell lines. These cell lines have been designed to activate cannabinoid molecules that can aid in the treatment of many chronic diseases and their related symptoms. Unlike competitors struggling to differentiate their utilization of cannabinoids from the pack, the combination of PharmaCyte's existing Cell-in-a-Box live-cell encapsulation technology with cannabinoids may place the company in an excellent position to spar off competitors within the industry.

Relative to other standardized potential treatment options, studies show that cannabinoid-based chemotherapy utilizing the Cell-in-a-Box technology allows for a much "greener" approach to treating solid-tumor malignancies. In other words, the therapy becomes far less toxic than traditional chemotherapy methods, perhaps even entirely eliminating toxicity concerns and side-effects. Moreover, the technology's ability to deliver a capsule close to the tumor so that a cancer prodrug may be activated already closely resembles PharmaCyte's efforts with LAPC. Therefore, the only difference in this application is that instead of a patient ingesting traditional and mostly toxic agents, PharmaCyte's cancer prodrug will be cannabis-derived and create fewer side effects for the patient.



Although the cannabinoid industry is still in the beginning stages as far as exploring the scope of the plant's therapeutic value, PharmaCyte is proactively pursuing the advantages of including a combined cannabinoid and live-cell technology program to its pipeline arsenal. This initiative may ultimately place PharmaCyte far closer to providing actual clinical benefit to patients than competitors who flaunt flashy headlines but lack the technological capability to most effectively deliver the drug.



Finding Value In An Emerging Company



Although it often takes a careful analysis of the company and the conditions of its target market to determine potential hidden value, PharmaCyte's recent news and updates from its multi-faceted clinical studies are delivering clinically-proven results that could result in substantial financial rewards. Furthermore, although assembling a team of research and development experts does not necessarily translate into tangible dollar valuations, the PharmaCyte team is packed with experience and a commitment to developing and marketing products that can significantly improve the quality of life in patients suffering from numerous diseases.



Behind the brand, the PharmaCyte team has already garnered respect and certifications recognizing achievements in the field of oncology, physiology, and anesthesiology. And, with the Cell-in-a-Box platform sporting the potential for mass adoption and potentially lucrative licensing deals, the company may soon extend its reach to provide care on a global scale. Acknowledging that growth won't happen overnight, investors should be willing to embrace an early-stage company that is laying the framework for long-term growth through innovative science and technology. And, with PharmaCyte Biotech proactively developing a diversified pipeline of potentially lucrative market opportunities, the near and long-term result could generate an appreciable rise in overall shareholder value.

