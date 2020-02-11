Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on procurement market intelligence services. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a pharmaceutical blister packaging market client devise a sound contract negotiation strategy, strategize supply chain initiatives, reduce maverick spend across inventory, and reduce procurement spend by 20%.

Owing to the growth in over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, rising focus on health management, and outbreak of new diseases, the pharmaceutical blister packaging market is expected to witness positive growth over the coming years. Additionally, the growing demand for safe and tamper-evident packaging is expected to propel the pharmaceutical blister packaging market growth. However, with customers becoming more conscious about the quality and appearance of pharmaceutical products, companies in the pharmaceutical blister packaging market will need to focus on enhancing quality while managing costs.

Business Challenge Faced

The client is a pharmaceutical blister packaging firm based out of North America. They were in search of a procurement market intelligence partner to support them in assessing the company's overall procurement competence, evaluating suppliers' pricing structures, and conducting price model analysis. They partnered with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering procurement market intelligence solution. By leveraging Infiniti's procurement market intelligence solution, the client also wanted to maximize production efficiency, reduce time to market, increase accessibility, and customize packaging.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of qualitative research, supplier analysis, market size analysis, and market potential study. The engagement also involved gathering a list of suppliers in terms of their business profile, financial structure, and revenue. In addition, the data gathered through primary and secondary research was validated with market experts and independent consultants.

Infiniti's procurement market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Increase efficiency, improve compliance, and reduce operating costs

Accurately analyze spend data and efficiently allocate operating budgets

Make better decisions regarding new and current suppliers

Strategize supply chain initiatives and reduce maverick spend across inventory

Create visually appealing and texturally pleasing designs to drive patient engagement

Identify new cost reduction opportunities

Reduce procurement spend by 20%

