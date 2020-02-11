Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: First Quarterly Interim Dividend

The Board has declared a first quarterly interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2020 of 2.4p per new ordinary share which will be paid on 13 March 2020 to shareholders on the register on 21 February 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 February 2020.

These dividends apply to the number of shares attributable following the sub-division on 13 February 2020. Shareholders are assured that the sub-division of shares will not affect the underlying value of their holdings in the Company as each shareholder will hold the same proportionate interest in the Company following the completion of the share split as before.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

11 February 2020