Cority to Deliver the World's Only IOSH Certified Behavioral Safety Leadership Program Through Exclusive Partnership with Dr. Andrew Sharman and RMS

New partnership enables EHS leaders to learn practical skills to improve safety culture and gain IOSH qualification with the Cority platform

Toronto, ON, Feb. 11, 2020, the most trusted environmental, health, safety and quality(RMS).

IOSH, the Chartered body and largest global membership organization for safety and health professionals, has over 48,000 members in more than 130 countries. IOSH partnered with RMS to develop the accredited Behavioral Safety Leadership Program which will now be supported by Cority.

The curriculum was created by Dr. Andrew Sharman, one of the world's leading safety experts and President of IOSH, and noted elite performance psychologist, Darren Sutton. The interactive training program applies principles of accident causation, human error, and behavioral safety science to provide operational leaders and EHS practitioners with the knowledge, skills and practical tools to develop exemplary leadership behaviors, drive positive change and build and sustain a robust safety culture across the enterprise.

By combining the skills gained from the program with Cority's industry-leading EHSQ and behavioral safety solutions, organizations will now have unprecedented visibility and power to strengthen their safety cultures and significantly reduce workplace injuries and illnesses, ultimately leading to improved operational performance and financial results.

"Behavior-Based Safety isn't about checklists, audits, and more rules. It's about creating a culture of care where leaders actively take an interest, workers look out for each other, and everyone goes home without harm, every day. Our online IOSH Certificate in Behavioral Safety Leadership is packed with ground-breaking ideas, concepts, tools and techniques to develop a robust safety culture. Completed at your own pace, in as little as four hours, it will drive a new standard for workplace safety," said Dr. Andrew Sharman. "We're delighted that our partnership provides Cority clients - wherever they are - with exclusive premium access to the online program."

"Improving our understanding of how errors occur, how people make decisions and approach risk, and what leaders can do to influence these factors is of utmost importance in building a strong, sustainable culture of safety," said John Easton, CRSP, VP Product Management, Cority. "During my years as an industrial safety professional, I witnessed first-hand how strong behavioral safety practices can engage employees, instill management commitment to safety, and build a culture of shared accountability. I'm very excited about this partnership and the value it brings to our clients to help them take their safety cultures to the next level."

To learn more about the IOSH certificated Behavioral Safety Leadership Program and register for the course, visit: https://go.cority.com/iosh-certified-behavioral-safety-program/

About RMS

RMS pioneers new approaches to organizational culture change through exemplary leadership and active employee engagement in workplace safety, health, and wellbeing. With offices in Switzerland, Germany and the United Kingdom, RMS assists global clients - from market-leading Fortune 500 companies to non-governmental organizations including the United Nations and the World Health Organization - to create positive cultures of care where leaders engage and empower their people, supporting excellent business performance whilst ensuring employees get home safe, healthy and satisfied from a good day's work. Find out more at www.RMSswitzerland.comor email team@RMSswitzerland.com

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality.