Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Patrick Hurley, Vice President and General Manager, Americas to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel.

Hurley joined Acronis in 2008 and has held several roles in the organization. Prior to his current role as Vice President and General Manager of the Americas, he served as a Senior Director of Sales, building and scaling the Acronis sales model in the U.S. Hurley has extensive knowledge of working with varied vertical markets as he managed SMB, enterprise, federal, SLED, and Latin American business over the past decade at Acronis. He had previously held roles in business development and sales leadership for a range of financial institutions, cultivating successful sales ecosystems, analyzing trends, and driving accountability across departments.

"It is an honor to be recognized again by CRN as a Channel Chief in 2020. Partners are a critical part of our success at Acronis and our partner program has made great strides towards helping partners from around the industry and around the world start and grow their cyber protection business by providing top-notch go-to-market sales and technical support as well as essential tools and resources. Today, we're proud to partner with more than 50,000 VARs, service providers, MSPs, MSSPs, hosters, and more," said Patrick Hurley, Vice President and General Manager, Americas at Acronis.

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

"The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel."

CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, applications, and systems, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, and mobile.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers, and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1,000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.

