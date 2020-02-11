Anzeige
11.02.2020
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab North Rhine-Westfalia Tap 1.65% € 1.15bn 2038

PR Newswire

London, February 11

Post-stabilisation notice

11thFebruary 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

EUR 1,150,000,000 senior, unsecured Tap due 2038

Increase of its 1.65 % February 2038 Landesschatzanweisung

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: -49 69 136 23492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:German State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000NRW0KZ2
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,150,000,000
Description:1.65 % Increase of its € 1.35 billion LSA due 22 February 2038
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
DekaBank
Norddeutsche Landesbank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

