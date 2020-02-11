CBRN Protection Equipment Sales to Exceed USD 8 Bn by 2029; Adoption in Nuclear Power Plants on Upswing, Says Future Market Insights

North America and Europe reflect worthwhile opportunities for CBRN protection equipment manufacturers, owing to investment upheaval in military sector.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / The global chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protection equipment market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% through 2029-end. As concluded by a recent Future Market Insights (FMI) study, manufacturers of CBRN protection equipment should emphasize product customizations to stay competitive in global landscape.

"Rise in cross-border political conflicts between first-world nations is critically shaping global CBRN protection equipment market. The market growth will also be influenced by the upswing in nuclear power plants in the recent past," opines the FMI report.

CBRN Protection Equipment Market: Key Findings

Surging adoption of CBRN protection equipment in military applications continues to attract investments

Personal protection equipment remains bestselling category, owing to rise in preventative training practices and personnel safety

North America leads in CBRN protection equipment market, with over one-third revenue share

Key Growth Drivers - CBRN Protection Equipment Market

Increasing military expenditure of governments is the key factor bolstering CBRN protection equipment market

Upsurge in production and testing of nuclear weapons and hydrogen bombs are driving adoption

Advent of biotechnology and synthetic biology are creating multiple white space opportunities for market players

Key Impediments - CBRN Protection Equipment Market

Limited manufacturing facilities in developing regions continues to pose threat for manufacturers

Regulatory framework regarding nuclear devices and other radioactive materials will remain an impediment for market growth

Competition Landscape

The global CBRN protection equipment market is fragmented, with stronger presence of a number of small- and large-scale manufacturers. A majority of key players are aiming to extend their product portfolios through strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. Leading players are focused on acquiring new contracts from respective governments as well as from developing economies. Some of the leading companies in CBRN protection equipment market include, but are not limited to, 3M (Scott Safety), Ansell LTD, Honeywell, AirBoss of America Corp., Indra Systemas SA, MSA Safety Inc., HDT Global, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Avon Protection Systems.

About the Report

This 200+ page study offers readers with a comprehensive market forecast on the CBRN protection equipment market. Global, regional, and country levels analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the CBRN protection equipment market. The study provides compelling insights on CBRN protection equipment market on basis of product type (mobile/transportation CBRN protection, unhardened collective protection system, personal protection equipment, decontamination shelter systems), end use (military, civil defense and security, nuclear power plants, disaster management) and category (C decontamination, B decontamination, RN decontamination) across 30 countries spanning seven key regions - North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA.

