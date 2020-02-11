Findit, Inc.: Findit Posts Video That Demonstrates Its Online Marketing Services to Pool Builders

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Findit®, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, has posted a Video in Youtube that demonstrates the results Findit has achieved for its member Carolina Pool Consultants. The video provides informative information to pool builders on how to target the local towns they are offering their pool building services in and the types of pools they build.

Findit has been providing online marketing services to Carolina Pool Consultants for several years. The focus when the campaign started was to target 16 local towns surrounding Denver, North Carolina where Carolina Pool Consultants offered their inground concrete pool building services. During the first year Findit was able to increase and improve the overall ranking of Carolina Pool Builders (CPC) in search engines. The phrases that were targeted were based on the types of pools CPC builds and the names of the towns they would build them in. In the first year CPC saw a growth in the number of pools they built from the previous year offsetting the cost of the campaign.

The following year CPC was focused on a smaller radius around Denver, NC, so Findit focused on the Denver, N.C. area by gearing the content Findit created to that specific area. In February of 2020 CPC has decided to expand the areas they want to target up from last year but down from the prior year to 6 locations. As a result, Findit is now targeting these 6 locations and within the first 11 days of the campaign CPC has already seen an increase in search results and an improvement in their search result rankings.

See Alexa Chart by clicking on this link. In the first 9 days of February Mycpcpools.com has seen an increase in their Alexa Ranking from 929,029 to 530,468 an increase of 398,561 positions. They have also seen an increase of 30% in page views per visitor a 63% increase on daily time on site and a decrease of 23% in their bounce rate.

https://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/mycpcpools.comtrafficstats

Findit offers pool builders along with other types builders in the construction industry the same services provided to CPC. Findit limits each area to only one builder to a specific area so Findit does not compete with its own clients. This means that once an area is targeted by a Findit client, Findit will not take on another client in the same area offering the same services.

Please watch the video below to see the results Findit is providing CPC.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MJH3HPyn8w

Carolina Pool Consultants has Claimed 18 Findit URLs. Findit URLs can be claimed here.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XcHFZ43qLk

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "We know that many business owners are incredibly busy making day to day decisions to maintain growth while keeping their expenses down. The services we offer have been successful in providing tangible results that tend to generate more business in turn the expense of the campaigns can often pay for itself from the new business generated and the earnings to the bottom line."

Here are some of the pages that Findit has been focusing on driving traffic to while improving CPCs ranking in Google search results.

Denver, North Carolina

Sherrills Ford North Carolina

Lincolnton North Carolina

To start your online campaign with Findit give us a call at 404 443 3224 today.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576064/Findit-Posts-Video-That-Demonstrates-Its-Online-Marketing-Services-to-Pool-Builders