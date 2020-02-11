Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNYG ISIN: BE0974310428 Ticker-Symbol: XFB 
Tradegate
11.02.20
14:40 Uhr
5,750 Euro
-0,120
-2,04 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,600
5,750
17:48
5,640
5,710
17:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
X-FAB
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE5,750-2,04 %