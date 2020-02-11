Regulatory News:

AKKA's (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) Management team believes that the recent drop in share price does not reflect the Group's solid fundamentals and outlook.

Convinced of the strength and depth of the Group's industrial project, the Management team will immediately increase its holdings in the capital of AKKA Technologies in the coming weeks.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

