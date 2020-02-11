Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting 11-Feb-2020 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - February 11, 2020. Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting. Resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank are the following: Contents of the resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank: 1) To postpone consideration of the item on corporate culture development to a following meeting of the Supervisory Board. 2) To take note of the information on the status of ESG development at Sberbank. 3) To take note of the report On Operating Expense Management at Sberbank. 4) To take note of the information on the results of audits carried out by the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank in 2019. 5) To take note of the report On Cybersecurity at Sberbank and on Measures to Counteract Violations of Sberbank Customers' Rights and Interests in Cybersecurity. 6) To take note of the report on achieving the KPI on the dynamics of lending to small and medium enterprises - "Volume of the small and medium enterprise loan portfolio", and approve the value of the KPI on the dynamics of lending to small and medium enterprises (SME). 7) To take note of the information on the results achieved and the implementation status of the key projects of Sberbank's corporate and investment business in 2019 and the priority development areas and key performance indicators of Sberbank's corporate and investment business for 2020. 8) To take note of the information about the results of the self-assessment conducted to assess the performance of Sberbank's Supervisory Board and its Committees in 2019. Include the results of the self-assessment conducted in the 2019 Annual Report of Sberbank. 9) To approve the appointment of Olga Golodets as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and her election to the Executive Board of Sberbank, as proposed by the CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank. File a consent solicitation to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation regarding the appointment of Olga Golodets as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank. Equity interest of Olga Golodets in the share capital of Sberbank - 0. Ordinary shares of Sberbank held by Olga Golodets - 0. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 46127 EQS News ID: 973241 End of Announcement EQS News Service

