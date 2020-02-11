HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. announces CEO succession: Jean-François van Boxmeer to be succeeded by Dolf van den Brink on 1 June 2020

Amsterdam, February 11, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. announces the upcoming succession of Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Jean-François van Boxmeer, following his successful 15 year leadership of the company. The Supervisory Board will nominate Dolf van den Brink, currently President Asia Pacific region and Executive Team member, to be appointed as member of the Executive Board at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 23 April 2020 per that same date, for a period of four years. Ensuring a smooth and effective transition, Mr. Van Boxmeer will hand over his responsibilities to Dolf van den Brink on 1 June 2020.

Jean-François van Boxmeer joined HEINEKEN as a management trainee in 1984. After a number of international management positions, he was appointed member of the Executive Board in 2001. In 2005, Mr. Van Boxmeer was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken N.V.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "The Supervisory Board is grateful for the extraordinary contribution of Jean-François van Boxmeer in bringing HEINEKEN to where it is today. Under his stewardship, the company more than doubled in size due to both strong organic growth and transformational deals that turned HEINEKEN into the most global brewer, with iconic brands enjoyed by consumers on all continents. Not only did he deliver superior top-line growth and an excellent business performance, he also developed and nurtured a diverse and great talent pool across the world. He will leave behind a company excellently positioned to grow further. For all this, we owe Jean-François a heartfelt and huge thank you."

Jean-François van Boxmeer commented: "It has been a great privilege and honour to lead HEINEKEN and to work with so many great people from all over the world over the past three decades. I feel now is the right moment to hand over leadership to the next generation. I am proud of what we have achieved together and I would like to thank the Supervisory Board, my fellow Executive Board member Laurence Debroux and the Executive Team for their support and confidence. I would also like to thank all our employees, who make our business great every day.

It is my absolute pleasure to be handing the helm to Dolf. His ability to lead teams, grow our brands and business, in a responsible way, is nothing short of impressive. I am certain that under his leadership the company is in the best of hands to continue to grow. I look forward to work with Dolf in delivering a smooth transition."

Dolf van den Brink is a proven strong business leader. Throughout his 22 year career at HEINEKEN he has successfully built high performing teams in both developed and developing markets. He is currently a highly valued member of the Executive Team and successfully leads the Asia Pacific region as President. His successor will be announced in due course.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "The Supervisory Board conducted a thorough succession process and is very happy to unanimously nominate Dolf van den Brink as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken N.V. He has proven to be an outstanding leader and member of the Executive Team, winning in our markets, building great teams and growing our brands. Coupled with his leadership experience in all four continents, Dolf van den Brink is the right CEO for the company in the next phase of growth and development, building on Jean-François van Boxmeer's great legacy."

Mrs. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken noted: "My family and I are deeply grateful to Jean-François for all he has brought to HEINEKEN during his entire career in the company but particularly for his impressive 15 year leadership as CEO. Under his leadership, HEINEKEN has not only delivered impressive growth and shareholder value, but he also preserved and nurtured the heritage and identity of HEINEKEN as a proud, independent and responsible global brewer during the most active era of consolidation that the brewing industry has undergone. During Jean-François' almost 15 years as CEO, HEINEKEN has completed over 30 billion euros of acquisitions across the globe, to leave HEINEKEN today as the most global brewer.

We would also like to take this opportunity to express our support for the nomination of Dolf van den Brink. We are particularly proud of the open, transparent and fair process, which led to his nomination. My family and I are confident that his strong leadership and people skills, combined with his broad international experience, make him the ideal candidate to succeed Jean-François in the CEO role."

Heineken Holding N.V., a separate entity which owns 50.005% in Heineken N.V., will propose to their Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2020 that upon leaving Heineken N.V., Jean-François van Boxmeer be appointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors on 1 June 2020.

ENDS

Press enquiries

Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

NOTES TO EDITORS

Jean-François van Boxmeer - Resumé

1961, Belgian nationality

Work Experience

2005 Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Heineken N.V.

2001 Member of the Executive Board, responsible for supply chain and technical services, North-West Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Eastern Europe

2000 General Manager HEINEKEN Italia

1999 Vice President and General Manager Grupa Zywiec in Poland

1996 President and General Manager Zywiec in Poland

1993 General Manager Bralima in the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC)

1990 Sales and Marketing Manager Bralima in the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC)

1987 Sales and Marketing Manager Bralirwa in Rwanda

1984 Trainee in production, sales and administration in the Netherlands

Independent Board Positions

Independent Director at Mondelez International (formerly Kraft Foods Inc.), USA

Member Shareholders Committee at Henkel AG, Germany

Chairman Board of Directors of National Opera & Ballet, Netherlands

Dolf van den Brink - Resumé

1973, Dutch nationality

Work Experience

2018 Regional President APAC & Global Executive Team member in Singapore

2015 Managing Director Heineken in Mexico

2009 Managing Director Heineken in USA

2005 Commercial Director Bralima, in the Democratic Republic Congo (DRC)

2003 International Channel Development Manager, Heineken Global Commerce, in the Netherlands

1999 Senior Brand Manager Pepsi & 7UP, Trade Marketing Manager Food, Vrumona, in the

Netherlands

1998-1999 Commercial Management Trainee, Heineken, in the Netherlands

Board Positions

Board Member China Resources Beer Holdings, Hong Kong

Board and Audit Committee member, United Breweries Ltd, India

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain price-sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments