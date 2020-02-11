Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Feb-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company was notified on 11 February 2020, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 4 February 2020 by Andrew Harrison (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below. Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Andrew Harrison 64 GBP15.4739 Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Andrew Harrison is 115,711 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Richard Hawker Assistant Company Secretary +44 (0)7920 267453 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Andrew Harrison 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares in the company's BAYE scheme using funds from Andrew's long service award c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP15.4739 64 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP15.4739 64 GBP990.33 e) Date of the transaction 11 February 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 46126 EQS News ID: 972963 End of Announcement EQS News Service

