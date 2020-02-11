Logitech StreamCam and Logitech Capture Inspire People to Share Their Passion

Today, Logitech introduced Logitech StreamCam, a new webcam designed with streamers and content creators in mind. StreamCam features 1080p/60 fps video, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options. StreamCam is even more powerful when used with Logitech Capture. Capture unlocks features on StreamCam that automate exposure, framing, and stabilization, so creators can focus on making their best content.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005293/en/

Introducing Logitech StreamCam, a new webcam designed with streamers and content creators in mind. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tweet now: Ready to share your passion? @Logitech just announced StreamCam plus updates to Logitech Capture, including new support for macOS! Learn more: https://blog.logitech.com/2020/02/11/lights-camera-action-logitech-introduces-all-new-solutions-for-streamers/

"StreamCam is designed for today's creators, making it easier than ever for people to share their passion with the world," said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech. "Video has become a primary way for people to express themselves, and we're designing products that help people create amazing content."

StreamCam used with Logitech Capture software is ideal for streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and more. This powerful combination offers features such as:

Facial recognition smart focus and exposure to help you look great in every video

AI-enabled smart framing so you always remain in view

Image stabilization to deliver smooth video

Full HD vertical video, perfect for viewing Instagram and Facebook stories on your mobile device

Stereo and dual-mono audio setting for recording based on your preference

StreamCam is also supported on XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Logitech StreamCam Pricing and Availability

Logitech StreamCam, which comes in either a white or graphite finish, will be available starting today on Logitech.com and other retailer sites in the U.S., France, Germany, UK, Spain and Italy for a suggested retail price of $169.99 and €159. Global availability is expected in early 2020. For more information, please visit our blog.

Updates to Logitech Capture software

With the introduction of StreamCam, an updated version of Logitech Capture software will also be released for existing customers with added support for a beta version on macOS. The updated version will include capabilities such as Dark Mode, updated scene effects, live text overlays, and more. Logitech Capture is available at no cost at Logitech.com via software download.

Best-in-Class Products for Your Streaming Studio

Whether you're an emerging or an established creator, Logitech and its family of brands offer a variety of solutions to meet your needs. StreamCam joins a suite of products designed for creators, including the recently announced Yeti X from Blue Microphones. You can find more information about Logitech's streaming solutions, view pro tips for streaming and recording, and get inspiration on how to take your content to the next level at logitech.com/streaming.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005293/en/

Contacts:

Logitech

Wendy Spander

510-713-5393

wspander@logitech.com