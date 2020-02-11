CloudOak Forms Strategic Partnership with CloudLand to offer Plan4Continuity to all Benelux Managed Service Providers and Resellers

"The Plan4Continuity business process automation software is a perfect match and will generate a completely new recurring revenue stream for our partners and help them support their customers even better"

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / CloudOak is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with CloudLand B.V. ("CloudLand"), an award-winning value add distributor ("VAD") of MSP and Reseller software services to the SME/SMB market for the Benelux region. CloudOak is a VAD of high-quality software solutions for communication, IT security and IT management environments.

CloudLand and CloudOak share the same goal; to strengthen our partners as IT professionals. CloudLand offers a complete range of software and a maximum flexible distribution system (which includes both local and cloud solutions). CloudLand further enriches partners with knowledge and market experience. They are convinced that we can learn from each other and benefit from shared knowledge. This is also reflected in CloudLand's loyalty system, where dedicated partners benefit from substantial discounts, support in communication and entrepreneurship and provided with everything necessary to strengthen partners as IT professionals.

"I am very excited to work with Lex and the Cloudland team to service all Benelux MSPs and resellers. When I first met with Lex, we immediately recognized an opportunity for the region. From first demonstration to going to market CloudLand has been exceptional to work with. The team is eager to provide an exceptional suite of products and services to their clients and I'm pleased that Plan4Continuity now forms part of that product suite," says Troy Cheeseman, co-founder of CloudOak. "CloudLand is uniquely positioned within the Benelux market and are investing in products that will not only offer service differentiation for their MSPs but will also provide a completely new MRR stream. CloudLand is working hard to help their partners transition from resellers (one-time sales) to managed services and Plan4Continuity will be a big part of that transition. This is very exciting for CloudOak, to be a part of this journey with CloudLand and their partner community," concludes Cheeseman.

"The adoption of Plan4Continuity by Value Added Distributors within EMEA has been a very positive growth story for CloudOak. Forging a partnership with CloudLand means offering business continuity planning and business process automation solutions (such as Plan4Continuity) that serve both current and future IT requirements and establish solution-oriented projects for specialist partners. This means solutions that are flawlessly coordinated, offer a vast range of services, and make life easier for IT professionals", says Jeff Collier, president of CloudOak.

"We are continuously expanding our MSP solutions offering. The Plan4Continuity business process automation software is a perfect match and will generate a completely new recurring revenue stream for our partners and help them support their customers even better," says Lex Fabistas, Managing Director at CloudLand. "We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to working closely with the CloudOak team", he concludes.

CloudLand now offers Plan4Continuity by CloudOak to MSPs and resellers, providing the following tangible benefits:

helping resellers to migrate to greater MRR and fewer one-time resells;

aiding resellers in migrating to full managed services; and

providing solutions to the SMB and SME market for GDPR compliant business continuity planning.

To learn more about Plan4Continuity and about CloudOak, visit http://www.cloudoakchannel.com/business-continuity-planning/ or contact us at partners@cloudooakchannel.com.

About CloudOak (www.cloudoakchannel.com)

CloudOak is an award-winning TSP & Channel solution provider creating solutions that Protect, Control and Recover any company's data and applications. We source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designing for the emerging SMB, SME, and MSP of tomorrow. We are proud to offer our services exclusively to MSPs globally.

About CloudLand (www.cloudland.store)

As a software distributor, CloudLand offers a platform for resellers and Managed Service Providers in the Benelux. It is the starting point for all requests regarding software solutions, both locally and in the Cloud. Among other things, it focuses on infrastructure, including management, security and back-up. CloudLand has extensive knowledge of software licenses and IT management and offers user-friendly solutions that can run locally and in the Cloud. This helps resellers and service providers to increase their profitability by delivering added value to small, medium-sized and large companies.

