TimeBit: Enabling Thousands of SMEs to Enter the Blockchain Industry

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / If you follow news about the business world, then you must have encountered the term "Blockchain'. Blockchain has been one of the hottest and trending topics for the last couple of years now. If we are talking about blockchain it becomes crucial to mention the terms "cryptocurrencies' and "exchanges' which are the most popular and widely accepted use cases. Without any second thoughts, it is apt to say that the blockchain market has flourished exponentially attracting various small and big enterprises to be part of this unmatchable revolution in the finance world, opening future possibilities for many.

A Singapore-based startup, TimeBit is disrupting the blockchain world which was launched in 2019 with the aim of providing financial services to SMEs, individuals & startups, to kick-start their journeys in this booming industry. This was a brainchild of two men Mr. Trang Nguyen now Chief Executive Officer of TimeBit & Mr. Ethan Nguyen, serving as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Na Dae Il is heading the marketing operations as the Chief Marketing Officer of the project, and Mr. Tuan Anh is heading marketing operations for the South Asian Market. After the initial development stage, Mr. Rishabh Anand was appointed as Chief Strategy Officer to strategize the growth of the company and its partners globally. The team at TimeBit comprises of young & enthusiastic members of over 80 experts who are masters of their fields.

This blockchain-based financial service provider who has assisted a myriad of SMEs, startups & individuals to enter the booming blockchain industry, has assisted them in Exchange & Wallet Development, Payment Solution, Copy Trading Platform & Legalities.

The product range of TimeBit includes:

Timebit Cloud

By leveraging Timebit Cloud's core infrastructure, the company allows its clients to own a cryptocurrency exchange or wallet, under their own brand names with fractional investment and waiting time, strong shared liquidity & maximum security.

Payment Gateway

Timebit's Payment Gateway is devoted to allowing all kinds of vendors for gaining access to the $250 billion crypto market. All the vendors are enabled to accept payments from anywhere in the world and almost instantly from their customers, on their website, by email, or in person at their stores.

Master Trading Platform

Timebit leverages the model of PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module), its Expert Advisors & AI to derive high performing algorithms based on the research & performance of such techniques from the past. This allows new & even experienced traders to invest fearlessly & make profits with Timebit.

Connect with TimeBit on social media and get to know about some interesting stuff coming up!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timebitex/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/timebitexchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TimeBitvip

Telegram: @TimeBitvip

Media Contact:

Name: Priyanka Anand

Email: info@timebit.sg

Website: https://timebit.sg/

SOURCE: TimeBit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576063/TimeBit-Enabling-Thousands-of-SMEs-to-Enter-the-Blockchain-Industry