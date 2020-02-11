Kajabi Announces Email Relaunch for Robust All-in-One Digital Business Platform

Powerful New Email Features are the Latest Improvement in the Company's Quest for Fully-integrated Solutions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Leading online business platform Kajabi has announced the release of Kajabi Email, a powerful new enhancement to the platform's existing email capabilities. The new Kajabi Email solution allows online business owners to communicate with their audiences in a way that feels even more seamless from the first touch to the final sale.

The new email editor experience rolled out to all Kajabi user accounts, at no additional cost, yesterday.

"We talk with the business owners who use Kajabi all the time, and one of the biggest frustrations is the growing complexity of the marketing tech stack," explains Kenny Rueter, Kajabi co-founder and CEO. "Every improvement we make, every new functionality we release, is with the aim to minimize the number of tools people need and create a truly all-in-one platform that turns their content into a viable business."

Kajabi CEO and Co-founder Kenny Rueter

The rollout fits in beautifully with Kajabi's passion for eliminating the need for technical know-how while supporting advanced marketing functionalities and creating compelling online course experiences. The new Kajabi Email features robust capabilities that meet and, in many cases, exceed existing third-party email solutions:

A visual editor with fully-customizable plug and play templates.

Improved deliverability with on-the-fly email subject line validation to improve opens and keep spam flags down.

Better review and approval features, including the ability to view email designs as web pages.

A redesigned dashboard, with metrics to help Kajabi customers make better decisions and gain actionable insights about email performance and campaign results.

Drop and go countdown timers and video preview links with no coding required.

"Together, these features are powerful on their own; yet what makes it groundbreaking is the built-in integration with the existing Kajabi platform, without the frustration inherent in third-party apps and APIs," explains Jeremy Saenz, Kajabi's chief product officer. "It's the right "next step' in our work to create a powerful and holistic business solution for our customers."

The launch follows the recent announcement of Spectrum Equity's minority growth investment in Kajabi, a strong signal that the company's all-in-one approach is on a solid path. Kajabi customers have already generated more than $1 billion in sales delivering rich educational media experiences to over 41 million paying students.

Other recent upgrades to the Kajabi ecosystem include:

Kajabi Mobile App - a ready-made mobile app, free with every Kajabi account, eliminating the need for business owners to integrate a white label app service, and allowing them to create better customer engagement with ease.

Kajabi Pages - a completely overhauled page builder experience, made to be more powerful and less complicated than other solutions on the market, with a built-in library of popular page types, page sections, elements, transition animations and themes.

The information product industry is highly competitive and demanding, and Kajabi is passionate about creating solutions that grant entrepreneurs and SMEs the ability to provide value by focusing on what they do best - creating and selling educational content without any requirements for technical skills. By integrating these solutions directly into the existing platform, Kajabi is eliminating the need for tricky third-party integrations and APIs, allowing more time to build content on a system that's designed from the ground up to support sales.

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is an all-in-one platform for entrepreneurs, experts, and influencers to build, market, and sell educational content. With Kajabi's growing array of strong web design tools, users have a single ecosystem in which they can publish, market, and sell webinars, articles, online courses, and other digital products. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi to build and manage their online businesses, and the company has helped these stakeholders generate over $1 billion in sales from 41 million customers to date.

For more information, visit: https://kajabi.com/

Press contact:

Dan Edelstein

pr@inboundjunction.com

SOURCE: Kajabi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575821/Kajabi-Announces-Email-Relaunch-for-Robust-All-in-One-Digital-Business-Platform