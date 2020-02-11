Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (the "Company" or "Sixth Wave" or "SIXW") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "SIXW", and to provide an overview of the Company's innovative detection and extraction products and services.

Sixth Wave is a North American based nanotechnology company focusing on extraction products and technologies primarily for the Resources and Life Sciences industries. The Company specializes in molecular engineering, a discipline that is revolutionizing the fields of materials extraction, detection, purification, and design. Founded in 2013, Sixth Wave began as a manufacturer of detection devices for Homeland Security applications. Since then, the Company has expanded its remarkably selective detection and extraction technologies to address applications in high-value metals and pharmacological applications, with patent applications and protections now spanning 40+ countries.

INTRODUCING SIXTH WAVE TECHNOLOGY

Extraction Science for the 21st Century

The heart of the Sixth Wave technology is Molecular Imprinted Polymers ("MIPs"), durable polymer beads imprinted with adsorption micropores which precisely match the molecular geometry of organic materials such as cannabinoids and inorganic materials such as metals. The Company's area of expertise involves the design and manufacture of bespoke molecules: highly selective, single-purpose "nano machines" capable of detecting and recovering valuable substances to the parts per billion level. The end result is extraction media capable of selectively targeting and appropriating some of the most valuable and useful materials known to man, all at previously unheard-of rates of speed, efficiency, and cost effectiveness. Welcome to a new era of materials nanoscience. Welcome to Sixth Wave.

"We're delighted to make this important transition to the capital markets, as a means of accelerating our growth trajectory and maximizing our future visibility," said Dr. Jonathan Gluckman, President and CEO of SIXW. "Sixth Wave has selected gold as the initial target of our Resource Products Division. The timing for our commercial release is excellent, as demand for this historically rewarding metal is in an upswing. Our IXOS-AuC product offers gold producers an unprecedented means of increasing recoveries and maximizing profits. The platform promises to replace activated carbon outright as the go-to method of gold extraction, with minimal retrofitting to existing circuits, significantly lower CAPEX for new installations, and significant increases in gold recovery and cost savings. Simply put, we could not have chosen a better target metal, a better value proposition, or better juncture for aggressive expansion in the resource sector."

"Similarly, the rollout of Sixth Wave's AffinityTM products for the Cannabis Sector is exceedingly well timed," continued Gluckman. "Cannabis processors the world over are experiencing enormous production bottlenecks resulting from inadequate legacy technologies. The go-to purification methodology, chromatography, is expensive to install and operate, with many hidden costs, as well as being highly resistant to scalability and growth at costs that are affordable in this industry. AffinityTM now promises to virtually replace chromatography, with significantly lower initial capital outlays, in combination with simple and economical ongoing user fees. All of this at a time when the cannabis industry is looking to invest in processing infrastructure, transitioning from growing capacity to production of high purity THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. We're excited to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime industry build out, and to meet an emerging need with the very best that materials science has to offer."

SIXTH WAVE PRODUCT LINES

AffinityTM and IXOS

Sixth Wave has two operating divisions offering two distinct extraction technology product lines:

AffinityTM - Our life sciences products are initially focused on the extraction and purification of cannabinoids such THC, CBD and CBG. Affinity beads (the "Affinity Beads") are MIP beads engineered to detect and appropriate cannabinoids with exacting precision, with the potential to address any of the 300+ known cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBC, CBN and THCV. The AffinityTM platform has been designed to replace legacy chromatography, offering numerous advantages over chromatographic circuits, including: lower CAPEX and OPEX costs, faster processing speeds, increased final product yield, and virtually unlimited scalability.

The revolutionary AffinityTM unit (the "AffinityTM Unit" or "Unit") is a self-contained hardware platform, capable of accepting all forms of cannabis and hemp extracts since, Affinity is both economical to use and highly efficient (from high grade bud to low grade plant matter, whole plant feedstocks and all major primary extraction methods, such as CO 2 , ethanol and butane). The Unit is designed for 24x7 operation, with few moving parts, and can be implemented in a variety of sizes to meet high volume throughput with minimal maintenance. The Company is currently working with several potential customers desiring processing capability in excess of 1000L per day of finished T-Free oils.

The AffinityTM Unit is highly automated and user friendly, requiring minimal training and human intervention. The system minimizes the need for intermediate batch processing and virtually eliminates the loss of valuable THC and CBD content characteristic of chromatography circuits. The system can be used by small and large-scale processors alike. Single AffinityTM Units can be built for low and high-volume capacities, or multiple AffinityTM Units can be added to establish a processing network, making for ease of growth as production demands expand over time.

IXOS - Our resource extraction products are initially focused on the increased efficiency and recovery for gold processors. IXOS beads (the "IXOS Beads") are MIP polymers, engineered to extract gold-cyanide or gold-chloride molecules from mining leach solutions. The IXOS polymer has been designed to replace activated carbon ("AC") in gold extraction circuits. IXOS offers numerous advantages over legacy AC, including: higher gold recoveries and purities, lower CAPEX and OPEX costs, higher levels of selectivity and rejection of contaminants, faster elution times and significantly increased profit margins for gold majors and smaller producers alike.

IXOS -AuC has been selected as a best-of-breed gold extraction technology by the Boston Consulting Group on behalf of international cyanide distributor Cy-Plus of Essen Germany. The product has been lab scale and pilot scale tested at many of the most productive mines on behalf of the world's Top Ten Gold Producers and is now being readied for high scale production and international sales and distribution.

The IXOS patents are applicable not just to gold within cyanide-based solutions, but to any naturally occurring metal on the periodic table in combination with a wide range of alternative lixivients. With this in mind, there are a number of IXOS products under current development, addressing the need for fast, efficient and low-cost extraction of a variety of metals from mines and mine waste reclamation sites.

