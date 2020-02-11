Talos Energy To Host Inaugural Analyst And Investor Event And Announce Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced that it will host its first-ever analyst and investor event on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time, during which members of Talos's management team will discuss the Company's strategic and execution milestones, assets, portfolio and future outlook for the business, among other topics.

Talos will additionally release fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results for the period ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after the U.S. financial market closes. The Company will host an earnings conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Listeners can access the earnings conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or 1-412-902-4263 (International). Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference through March 19, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using access code 10139354.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event should contact Rose & Company at 1-212-517-0810 or by email at talos@roseandco.com. A live webcast of the analyst and investor event and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Please allow extra time prior to the webcast to visit the website and download any software that may be needed to listen to the live webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash-flows and long-term value through our operations, currently in the United StatesGulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the US Gulf's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR EVENT CONTACT

Rose & Company

1-212-517-0810

talos@roseandco.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm

1-713-328-3008

investor@talosenergy.com

