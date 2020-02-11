Probax Releases Hive, the Channel's Most Intelligent Data Protection Dashboard, Purpose Built for MSPs Globally

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Probax, a market leader in cloud data protection solutions, today announced the release of Probax Hive to MSPs globally. Hive is the company's fourth generation dashboard and their most sophisticated offering to date, boasting unmatched intelligence, automation, security, monitoring, and reporting capabilities.

"Hive is the ultimate data protection dashboard for MSPs who are managing multiple client environments and workloads using Veeam, StorageCraft, Microsoft Office 365 and/or Dropbox," says Sam Meegahage - CEO of Probax. "We worked very closely with our Partner Advisory Council members in ANZ and North America to ensure we addressed the many challenges MSPs face when it comes to data protection," he continued.

Kevin Allan, CTO of Probax, went on to add, "Not only does Hive provide MSPs with a holistic view of data protection across multiple clients and workloads, it also helps to identify what is and isn't protected in a client's environment. Hive has the ability to detect new resources on a network and our partners can even choose to monitor whether antivirus and firewall services are enabled per resource. We are essentially helping MSPs build an effective and proactive data protection strategy for their clients using the intelligence, automation and monitoring capabilities of Hive. We have also implemented proprietary algorithms to determine a rank of at-risk clients, so that engineering resources can prioritize the order in which they work. In some cases, Hive can fix common data protection issues with little to no user interaction using our network of remote agents."

The announcement builds on Probax's continued record growth in North American and the opening of a new data centre zone in Canada. Hive promises to be the first of many new data protection solutions, vendor integrations and further product enhancement that the company has scheduled for release in 2020.

Probax is an award-winning provider of data protection solutions and services including data backup and retention, disaster recovery and business continuity. With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox and Microsoft; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data.

