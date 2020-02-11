The medical devices market is poised to grow by USD 134.2 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing penetration of medical devices in emerging countries. In addition, increasing initiatives by public and private organizations are anticipated to boost the growth of the medical devices market.

The medical devices market is witnessing growth in the emerging economies to the extent that by 2022, more than 30% of the global healthcare expenditure is expected to arise from these economies. Medical device companies in emerging markets leverage low manufacturing and labor costs and generate significant profit margins for investors. In addition, unlike developed economies that are governed by strong government and payor actions in terms of competitive pricing and regulation, emerging markets are benign for healthcare companies. Furthermore, several emerging economies have an increasing geriatric population and are struggling with an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, which will lead to an increase in the demand for medical devices. Thus, the growing penetration of medical devices in emerging countries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Devices Market Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates the business under various segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers medical devices for surgical, infusion, diabetes care, and interventional procedures.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company provides medical devices for diabetes care and sample collection.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA operates under various business segments, namely Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The company offers medical devices for dialysis, apheresis, transfusion technology, and infusion therapy.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. offers products through the following business segments: Aviation, Power, Oil and gas, Healthcare, Renewable energy, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers Accessories supplies, GE Health Cloud, Bone health and metabolic health, and other solutions.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer. The company offers medical devices for surgery, orthopedics, infection prevention, and other procedures.

Medical Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Therapeutic and surgical devices

PMDMID

Other medical devices

Medical Devices Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

