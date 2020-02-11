Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Lang & Schwarz
11.02.20
22:29 Uhr
318,55 Euro
+1,45
+0,46 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
316,50
320,60
22:30
245,70
246,40
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY234,90+1,73 %
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS318,55+0,46 %