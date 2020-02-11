Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today confirmed the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share, as previously announced, payable as follows:

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend Per Share DRIP Enrollment Deadline Currency Election Deadline 21/2/2020 20/3/2020 $0.10 28/2/2020 21/2/2020

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to Management Shares and the Special Voting Share, based on their respective net asset values per share.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP"). Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005878/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, Media-PershingSquareHoldings@camarco.co.uk