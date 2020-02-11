Heather Howlett, vice president and corporate controller of Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR) has been promoted to vice president and chief accounting officer of the future Trane Technologies, effective at the completion of the Reverse Morris Trust transaction announced in April 2019.

Howlett will serve as the company's principal accounting officer and be responsible for strategic leadership and oversight of accounting matters for Trane Technologies. She will report to Christopher Kuehn, chief financial officer of the future Trane Technologies.

"Heather's experience as a financial executive at Ingersoll Rand and at other publicly-traded global companies makes her well-suited for the chief accounting officer role," said Kuehn. "I am confident that her leadership experience and strong growth orientation will advance Trane Technologies and deliver strong controls and shareholder return going forward."

Howlett joined Ingersoll Rand in August 2019 as vice president and corporate controller. Prior to joining the company, she held finance roles of increasing importance at Catalent, Honeywell and Tyco, and began her career in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Richmond; and she is a certified public accountant and Six Sigma green belt.

Ingersoll Rand Transaction Announced in April

In April 2019, Ingersoll Rand announced that it would spin off and merge its Industrial segment with Gardner Denver to create a global industrial leader, expected to be called Ingersoll Rand. The remaining company, a global climate innovator, will be named Trane Technologies and is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TT." The transaction is expected to close in early 2020.

Through its strategic brands, Trane and Thermo King, and portfolio of climate-focused innovations, Trane Technologies will create efficient and sustainable solutions for buildings, homes and transportation.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

