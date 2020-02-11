Matica Enterprises Inc: Matica's Interest in RoyalMax Released

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Matica Enterprises Inc. CSE:MMJ) (Frankfurt:39N) (OTCQB:MMJFF) ("Matica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Matica has closed the RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. ("RoyalMax") acquisition and formally taken its 70 per cent earned interest in RoyalMax. On April 6th, 2017 the Company signed a definitive agreement ("the agreement") allowing for Matica to become a majority owner (70%) of RoyalMax, at the time a late stage applicant under the then Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation ("ACMPR"). As per the agreement, Matica could earn a 70% interest in RoyalMax by supplying funding and resources to build out the production facility in Dorval, Quebec.

To earn a 70% interest in RoyalMax, Matica has issued 6,000,000 common shares in Company stock and has paid $735,000 with a further $250,000 due in the second quarter of this year, and has financed the retro-fitting and licensing of the Dorval facility. Since the signing of the agreement, Matica's interest in RoyalMax has been held In Trust and was released by mutual agreement of all parties.

Matica reported RoyalMax receiving the Standard Cultivation Licence for the Dorval facility on October 15th, 2018. On January 23rd, 2019 it was reported that RoyalMax received its Cannabis Licence under the Excise Act, 2001 from the Canada Revenue Agency and the starting materials to began cultivation. On November 6th 2019, after several successful crops, RoyalMax applied for the Standard Processing Licence and simultaneously for the Sale For Medical Purposes Licence. We continue to work with Health Canada to expedite receipt of these licences. Upon receipt, RoyalMax will able to sell certain cannabis products to medical patients and to participate in the recreational cannabis market.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. has been granted a standard cultivation licence by Health Canada and is currently awaiting processing and medical sales licences. In the township of Hemmingford, Matica is building 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse growing space, in 200,000 square foot increments, on a sprawling 181 acre property.

