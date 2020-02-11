Envela Corporation: Navellier picks Envela as 1 of 7 'A'-Rated Stocks Under $5 to Buy Now

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that Louis Navellier, editor of Growth Investor, named Envela as one of 7 "A'-Rated Stocks Under $5 to Buy Now.

About Louis Navellier

Mr. Navellier is the Chairman and Founder of Navellier & Associates, Inc., and editor of a host of investing newsletters, including Growth Investor, Breakthrough Stocks, Accelerated Profits, Platinum Growth, Blue Chip Growth, Emerging Growth (formerly known as MPT Review), Quantum Growth and Global Growth. His Emerging Growth publication has a track record of beating the market nearly 3-to-1. Navellier is also the author of BusinessWeek bestseller, The Little Book That Makes You Rich.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include one of the nation's premier authenticated recommerce retailers of luxury hard assets; end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and providers of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial companies.

Envela operates primarily via two business segments. Through DGSE, LLC, the Company will operate its Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Under ECHG, LLC, it will operate Echo Environmental, ITAD USA and Teladvance. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of Envela. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

