Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: WKND! Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Company Raises Funds to Accelerate Growth in the US and Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce that it has closes a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 16,000,000 units at a price of CDN $0.125 per Unit to raise minimum gross proceeds of CDN $2,000,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for $0.17 for a period of 2 years from the issue date.

The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby in the event the shares of the Corporation trade at or above a 10-day VWAP of $0.35 the holder may accelerate the expiry date upon 30 days' notice.

The first tranche of the placement has closed for an aggregate total of $1,029,337.50 from the issuance of 8,234,700 Units. All of the securities issuable in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

Company insiders participated in the financing. Participation by insiders under the private placement is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid finder's fees of $78,495.00 in cash and issued 627,960 finder's warrants. The finder's warrants hold the same terms of the warrants issued as part of the Units.

The Company expects to close a second tranche of the offering in the near future.

The Company also announces that it intends to settle an aggregate of $49,532 of indebtedness (the "debt settlement") through the issuance of common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the proposed debt settlement, the Company will issue 396,255 common shares to consultants and service providers of the Company in satisfaction of consulting fees owing and services provided. The Company has elected to settle the indebtedness through the issuance of common shares at a deemed value of $0.125 per share, preserving cash.

The debt settlement is subject to the approval of the CSE. All of the securities issuable in connection with the debt settlement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada, Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

