WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
11:05 Uhr
19,790 Euro
-0,020
-0,10 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
12.02.2020
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis working with a large Dutch water authority to secure dikes and shores

Amsterdam, February 12, 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it recently signed the Dike and Shore Works framework agreement with Hunze and Aa, a water board in The Netherlands. The agreement has a potential value of €36 million over the next four years.

Together with the water board, Arcadis is working to help ensure a future of clean water and resiliency. In the role of main contractor, Arcadis is responsible for the realization of the various dike and bank works, including the improvement of quays and dikes. These are trajectories that must protect the underlying lower areas against flooding.

"We are very pleased to help the Dutch water board with our expertise in climate change adaptability and resilience to ensure that the quays and banks of The Netherlands comply with the latest requirements and standards," says Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO. "We have a long-standing relationship with the water board and look forward to helping them."

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Monika Grabek
Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96
E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

