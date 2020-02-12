Regulatory News:

Getlink S.E. (Paris:GET):

Jan-20 Jan-19 Change Trucks 131,098 145,960 -10% Passenger vehicles* 159,675 155,028 +3%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

Le Shuttle Freight transported 131,098 trucks in January 2020, a decrease of 10% compared to January 2019 which benefitted strongly from the stockpiling phenomenon in anticipation of Brexit.

In January 2020, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle transported 159,675 passenger vehicles, a positive increase of 3% compared to January 2019.

The Group's 2019 annual results will be published on Thursday 27 February 2020 prior to the opening of trading.

Traffic figures for the month of February will be published on Thursday 12 March 2020 prior to the opening of trading.

