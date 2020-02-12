Spark Therapeutics, Ultragenyx and Others to Headline March 24-26 Meeting in Barcelona

With the global market for gene therapy expected to hit $13 billion (USD) by 2024 (Research And Markets), Bioprocessing Summit Europe is returning March 24-26, 2020 with its popular Gene Therapy CMC and Manufacturing track.

Expanding to a new venue to accommodate increased registrations, the meeting will take place at The Crowne Plaza Barcelona (Spain)-Fira Center.

From the Plenary Keynote by Diane Blumenthal, PhD, Head, Technical Development, Spark Therapeutics, the first company to obtain approval of a gene-therapy product in the EU and US, to insights from Biogen, Sanofi, Vivet Therapeutics, Takeda and Ultragenyx, content will focus on accelerating therapies into the market.

"There is a real thirst for knowledge about how to rapidly deploy biologics while ensuring quality and cost-efficiency. This conference reveals the critical challenges facing the manufacture, analysis and control of these exciting new therapies," said Dan Barry, Senior Conference Director, CHI.

Among highlights:

A Keynote by James Warren, PhD, Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development, Ultragenyx, on Rapid CMC Development and Pre-Commercial Considerations for rAAV Gene Therapy Products for Rare Diseases

More than 15 sessions on Advancing CMC and Analytical Strategies, Optimizing Scale-Up and Process Control, and AAV Purification and Lentiviral Manufacturing

A short course on Quality Considerations for Gene Therapy Viral Vectors

The event will also include:

A Plenary Keynote by Ralf Schumacher, PhD, Global Head, Development Biologicals, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH Co. KG

130+ presentations on Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Analytical and Formulation, Cell Therapy CMC and Manufacturing, and the Gene Therapy content

Training Seminars, 40 cutting-edge exhibitors, poster sessions and 1-On-1 Networking

See bioprocessingeurope.com.

