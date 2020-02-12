Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67



12 February 2020

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 5.75 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 10.58% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Ex-Dividend Date 12 March 2020

Record Date13 March 2020

Payment Date31 March 2020

Dividend per Share 5.75 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)



For information please contact:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498



Premier Miton Investments

Claire Long + 44 (0) 1483 400463

