Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, February 11
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
12 February 2020
Acorn Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 5.75 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 10.58% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Ex-Dividend Date 12 March 2020
Record Date13 March 2020
Payment Date31 March 2020
Dividend per Share 5.75 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498
Premier Miton Investments
Claire Long + 44 (0) 1483 400463