"2019 was an important year for G5 as we continued to deliver on our strategy of a sustainable, healthy and self-funded development of the company. We achieved it by being profitable and cash flow positive, a base that gives us the ability to take managed risks in the business. This approach has produced the outstanding growth we have seen in the last 10 years," said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "In the fourth quarter our own games grew 8 percent year-over-year and almost 30 percent year-over-year in January, powered by Jewels of Rome, which we launched in June 2019. The year ahead will be an exciting year for us with so many new games recently released, and others set to hit the market. 2019 was about optimizing our larger development teams and in 2020 we will start to benefit from the hard work."

Revenue for the period was SEK 328.1 M (340.7), a decrease of 4 per cent compared to 2018.

Gross margin increased to 56% (53%), as a larger share of revenue is coming from own games.

EBIT for the period was SEK -4.1 M (18.6), the quarter was negatively impacted by write-downs of SEK -5.7 M and currency translation difference of operational assets and liabilities of SEK -4.1 M.

Net result for the period was SEK -4.4 M (17.1).

Earnings per share for the period, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.48 (1.90).

Cash flow amounted to SEK 23.8 M (40.7).

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 5.8 million, a decrease of 28 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 215.7 thousand, a decrease of 22 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.6 million, a decrease of 18 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 52.3, an increase of 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

The Board intends to propose a dividend of SEK 2.5 (2.5) per share, equal to approximately SEK 22.6 M (22.5).

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:30 CET on February 12, 2020.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Jewels of Rome, Homicide Squad, The Secret Society and Pirates Pearls .

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

