Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 Ticker-Symbol: PND 
Tradegate
12.02.20
09:50 Uhr
22,070 Euro
+0,040
+0,18 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,010
22,070
09:51
22,020
22,070
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOWI ASA22,070+0,18 %