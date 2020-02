DJ DRI Healthcare PLC: Proposed listing on the London Stock Exchange

DRI Healthcare Plc Proposed listing on the London Stock Exchange Publication of prospectus in relation to the Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer targeting the issue of 350 million ordinary shares at US$1.00 per Ordinary Share 12 February 2020 DRI Healthcare plc (the "Company"), a closed-ended investment company focused on investments in healthcare Royalty Assets, today announces the publication of a prospectus in relation to an initial public offering ("IPO") of shares on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is seeking to raise US$350 million by way of an Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription, Intermediaries Offer and certain direct placings by the Company as principal of Ordinary Shares, forming part of a Share Issuance Programme of up to 1,000 million Ordinary and/or C Shares (including any Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue) (see note 1). The Company will seek to generate attractive, risk-adjusted total returns by predominantly investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare Royalty Assets, concentrating on investments in best-in-class pharmaceutical Products indicated for treatment of serious and chronic conditions and marketed by high quality Marketers. The Company is targeting in respect of its first financial year after Initial Admission, an initial annual dividend on the Ordinary Shares of 5.5 cents and, thereafter, a Target Dividend on the Ordinary Shares of 7.0 cents for each financial year with the intention to progressively grow the Target Dividend over the medium term (the "Target Dividend"). Additionally, the Company is targeting the potential for Ordinary Shareholders to receive 8 to 10 per cent. base case net total NAV return on the Initial Issue Price (inclusive of the Target Dividend), with upside potential, based on the performance of the Assets over the long term (the "Target Return"). (See note 2). The Company will be managed by Toronto-based DRI Capital, Inc. ("DRI" or the "Investment Manager") and intends to acquire a seed asset portfolio consisting of twenty cash flow generating healthcare Royalty Assets with an aggregated net asset value of US$290 million following the completion of the Initial Issue. DRI intend to invest up to US$20 million in the Initial Issue. Numis Securities Limited ("Numis") is acting as Sponsor and Joint Bookrunner and Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") is acting as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner in relation to the IPO. The prospectus is available to download at https://www.drihealthcare.com/ and from the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). Paul Mussenden, chair of DRI Healthcare Plc, commented: "Today represents a landmark for DRI Healthcare, providing investors with the opportunity to gain global exposure to our portfolio of leading pharmaceutical royalties. With diversified, tier-one assets, the Company provides the potential for significant returns, including a sustainable income target with limited downside risk. Investors will benefit from DRI Capital's 17 years of market-leading experience, led by its dedicated team who will target further investment opportunities, underpinned by a differentiated sourcing model, rigorous due diligence and disciplined investment strategy. Listing on the London Stock Exchange provides the ideal platform for DRI Healthcare to continue to grow its long-dated assets and deliver on its strategic objectives". Behzad Khosrowshahi, CEO of DRI Capital, Inc., added: "DRI Healthcare's intention to float will enable us to bring our deep expertise and significant experience in pharmaceutical royalty investment to global investors. By using its established and disciplined investment strategy, DRI Capital focuses on sustainable royalties on proven and speciality medicines that benefit from strong intellectual property and regulatory protection. With global healthcare spending expected to reach US$1.5 trillion by 2023, we continue to see compelling growth opportunities in the pharmaceuticals sector and associated increases in sales, development and the approval of new drugs. This has driven a corresponding rise in life sciences royalties, and DRI Capital remains uniquely positioned to leverage these trends, with its unparalleled track record and a compelling investment proposition. Our activities and investments in the sector also continue to support wider R&D activities and the further development of pioneering new drugs." Investment Highlights Attractive Industry Fundamentals · The pharmaceutical market has grown steadily, even in the face of recessions and other market downturns. This is demonstrated in the US by the growth in prescription drug sales that is largely uncorrelated to the stock market performance. · The worldwide pharmaceutical market is expected to experience steady growth over the next five years, propelled in part by penetration of existing pharmaceutical products in developed markets and the introduction of additional products. · DRI believes that there will continue to be a stable, inelastic demand for the products in which it invests, namely drugs with a meaningful value proposition for patients, payers, and physicians. Predictable and Uncorrelated Cash Flow Generating Investment Strategy · Cash flows that are derived from sales of underlying pharmaceutical products without exposure to the risks of clinical development and the costs of marketing or manufacturing the product. · Returns from royalty investments are uncorrelated to other asset classes or macroeconomic trends. · Pharmaceutical products generate predictable cash flows due to the highly regulated nature of the pharmaceutical industry. · Approved drug products benefit from regulatory and patent protection that prevents direct competition from generic or biosimilar products. · Due to the lengthy and transparent clinical trial process required to develop a drug, there is visibility into the potential future competitors that may take market share. · Debt assets will allow the Company to pursue investment opportunities in products with compelling value propositions where there may not be a royalty entitlement to purchase. Differentiated Sourcing Model · DRI has developed a systematic and repeatable approach to sourcing transactions from inventors, academic institutions, small biotechnology companies and large PharmaCos. · The Company will benefit from DRI's unparalleled ability to identify and execute royalty transactions as a result of (i) the relationships with key decision makers that DRI has built and maintained at academic and corporate institutions over the last two decades and (ii) DRI's proprietary database that tracks over 6,500 known or potential royalty entitlements on approximately 2,000 drugs. · Furthermore, through asset diligence and continual review of the pharmaceutical market, the Investment Manager is actively identifying pharmaceutical products that it believes to have compelling value propositions for patients, payers, and physicians. · The Investment Manager intends to leverage these product insights and its relationships to source debt transactions from companies that may have a need for capital but do not have a royalty asset to divest. Rigorous Due Diligence Process · DRI's comprehensive due diligence process has been developed over 17 years of evaluating and forecasting sales of life sciences products. · DRI's team operates in a highly integrated manner to conduct due diligence that incorporates a detailed scientific, financial, intellectual property, regulatory, and legal review. · The diligence process that the Investment Manager undertakes for each transaction is performed internally and complemented by external expert advice. · The Investment Manager leverages insights from its extensive experience, proprietary data sources, and historical analyses to perform a rigorous and disciplined due diligence on potential transactions. Track Record · DRI has raised US$2.6 billion across three funds and a co-investment vehicle, generating a projected gross unlevered IRR of 20.2 per cent. and gross multiple of 1.8x, and a projected net IRR of 21.9 per cent. and net multiple of 1.8x, on an aggregate basis. (See note 3 below). · DRI has acquired 62 royalty streams on 40 products that are estimated to generate in excess of US$3.5 billion in revenue. Investment Objective The Company will seek to generate attractive, risk-adjusted total returns, primarily through the distribution of income to Shareholders. Investment Policy The Company will seek to achieve its Investment Objective through investing in a diversified portfolio of investments, predominantly through direct or

indirect exposure to Royalty Assets and also through Debt Assets (each, as defined below). The Company may acquire Royalty Assets from an entity which directly or indirectly holds a Royalty Asset (a "Royalty Owner"), which may be: (i) a company, a charity or any other entity operating in the life sciences industry (a "LifeSci Company"); (ii) an individual inventor; (iii) an academic or research institution; (iv) an investment vehicle or special purpose vehicle; or (v) an entity selling Royalty Assets in the secondary market. The Company may acquire Debt Assets from the entity issuing the Debt Asset which is entitled to receive the Royalty Collateral (a "Borrower"), which may be: (i) a LifeSci Company; (ii) a Royalty Owner or; (iii) an entity selling Debt Assets in the secondary market. The Company may also, in order to gain exposure to Royalty Assets and/or Debt Assets, invest in equity securities issued by a LifeSci Company or a company that directly or indirectly holds Royalty Assets and/or Debt Assets. The Company may also invest in, or come to own, other assets, such as intellectual property and other obligations, through the management of its investments or in connection with the making of an investment in Royalty Assets or Debt Assets. "Royalty Assets" will typically comprise: · "Royalties", meaning the right to receive, directly or indirectly, royalties or other sales or revenue-based payments derived from the sale of, or revenues generated by, life science products (including, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, animal health products and delivery technologies) (each, a "Product") pursuant to licence agreements, collaboration agreements, joint venture agreements, academic and research institution policies and other contractual arrangements; and · "Other Performance-based Payments", meaning the right to receive, directly or indirectly, milestones or other rights to payments that are based on the achievement of financial or developmental targets for Products pursuant to licence agreements, collaboration agreements, joint venture agreements, academic and research institution policies and other contractual arrangements. "Debt Assets" will typically comprise: · "Royalty Debt", meaning Debt issued by a Borrower where the Borrower's obligations in relation to the Debt are secured as to repayment of principal and/or payment of interest by, or otherwise linked to, Royalty Collateral; and · "Other Secured Debt", meaning Debt issued by a LifeSci Company, which is secured as to repayment of principal and/or payment of interest by a lien on some or all of such LifeSci Company's assets, which may include: (i) Royalty Collateral; (ii) other intellectual property and marketing rights to the Products of that LifeSci Company; or (iii) other assets of the LifeSci Company. "Royalty Collateral" means, with respect to a Debt Asset: (i) future payments receivable by the Borrower in respect of one or more Products in the form of Royalties or Other Performance-based Payments; or (ii) future distributions receivable by the Borrower based on Royalties or Other Performance-based Payments generated from one or more Products. "Debt" means loans, notes, bonds, other debt instruments and securities, including convertible debt and other payment obligations. Borrowers will predominantly be domiciled in the US, Europe and Japan, though the Company may also acquire Debt Assets issued by Borrowers in other jurisdictions. Investment Restrictions and Portfolio Diversification The Company will seek to create a diversified portfolio of investments. The Company intends to invest in Royalty Assets relating to a variety of Products and therapeutic areas. The Company's investment in Debt Assets is intended to be across a range of different forms of Debt Assets issued by a variety of Borrowers and secured by Royalty Collateral relating to a variety of Products and therapeutic areas. In particular, the Company will observe the following restrictions when making investments in accordance with its Investment Policy: · no more than 25 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value will be invested in Royalty Assets that relate to any one Product (save for the exception described below in relation to the Company's acquisition of the Seed Assets on Initial Admission); · no more than 25 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value will be exposed to any single Borrower; and · no more than 15 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value will be invested in equity securities issued by LifeSci Companies. The Drug Royalty III Seed Assets include a single large Royalty Asset deriving from the sale of Spinraza which will be approximately 28.3 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value if only the Minimum Gross Initial Proceeds are raised. The Company's gross asset exposure to this single Royalty Asset is expected to decrease as its value diminishes over time and the gross assets of the Company increase. Each of these investment restrictions will be calculated as at the time of investment and, solely in the case of Debt Assets, on a fully drawndown basis. In the case of certain Royalty Assets, where the Company could be obliged to make payments that are contingent on certain performance-based milestones being met, the restrictions will be calculated at the time of investment but gross of any such contingent payments to the extent and in such amount that the Investment Manager reasonably believes are likely to be paid. In the event that any of the above limits are breached at any point after the relevant investment has been made (for instance, as a result of any movements in the value of the Company's total gross assets), there will be no requirement to sell any investment (in whole or in part). Leverage and Borrowing Limits The Company will target long term leverage of 25 per cent. of its Gross Asset Value, and in all cases the combined short term and long term leverage will not exceed 50 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value, in each case, calculated at the time of drawdown. The Investment Manager's powers to incur indebtedness on behalf of the Company within such limit shall be subject to any restrictions set out in the Investment Management Agreement, as amended from time to time. Where the Company invests in any Royalty Assets or Debt Assets through any wholly owned subsidiary, leverage at the subsidiary level will apply towards the restrictions on the Company's overall indebtedness set out above. Where the Company invests in Royalty Assets or Debt Assets indirectly through any collective investment undertakings alongside other co-investors or investment partners, notwithstanding the previous sentence, indebtedness in such collective investment undertakings will not count towards the indebtedness of the Company, provided that the Investment Manager ensures that there will be no recourse to the Company in respect of leverage at the level of such underlying collective investment undertakings. Use of Derivatives The Company may, from time to time, enter into such hedging or other derivative arrangements as may be considered appropriate for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and managing any exposure through its investments or leverage to currencies other than US Dollar and/or interest rates. Cash Management The Company's assets that have not been invested in Royalty Assets and/or Debt Assets may be invested in cash equivalent instruments or bank deposits for cash management purposes. Seed Asset Portfolio The Company intends that its Portfolio will initially consist of twenty cash flow generating healthcare Royalty Assets (the "Seed Assets") immediately following the completion of the Initial Admission. The acquisition of the Seed Assets is conditional on the Initial Admission, the Gross Initial Issue Proceeds being US$325 million and the Company being in receipt of all necessary approvals and authorisations ("Initial Acquisition Conditions"). It is intended that the Portfolio will consist of thirteen Seed Assets from Drug Royalty III (the "Drug Royalty III Seed Assets") four Seed Assets from Drug Royalty I (the "Drug Royalty I Seed Assets"), and three Seed Assets from Drug Royalty II CIF ("CIF Seed Assets") all of which will be acquired upon the completion of the Initial Acquisition Conditions by US HoldCo 1, a wholly owned subsidiary of US HoldCo 2, whose sole shareholder is the Company. The Company is the ultimate beneficial owner of the US Subsidiaries. Subject to the Initial Acquisition Conditions and the terms of the relevant sale and purchase agreement, the Company will use the Net Initial Issue Proceeds to acquire all: (i) the Drug Royalty I Seed Assets for US$90.1 million; (ii) the Drug Royalty III Seed Assets for US$357.3; and (iii) the CIF Seed Assets for US$11.4 million, for an aggregate purchase price of US$458.8 million. If the Company satisfies the Initial Acquisition Conditions on the assumption that the Company only raises US$325 million, the Drug Royalty I Seed Assets, the Drug Royalty III Seed Assets and the CIF Seed Assets in aggregate will be approximately 94.1 per cent. of the Gross Asset Value of the Company. An independent valuation opinion on the purchase price of the Seed Assets

