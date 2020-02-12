TOJOY Starts Smart Business Option, Promises No Layoffs or Salary Cuts in Epidemic Period

BEIJING, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At 9:00 am on February 4th, TOJOY's 6,000 employees across 40 cities on 4 continents gathered for a unique online business kick-off ceremony. This was the kick-off for TOJOY's new Smart Business online work model for the epidemic period.

At the meeting, Ge Jun, Executive Director of the Board of Directors and Global CEO of TOJOY, announced TOJOY's Ten Measures for Disaster Relief and Self-Care. He announced that as of February 4th, TOJOY has officially and permanently implemented a remote work system for all employees.

TOJOY also promises no layoffs or salary cuts during the epidemic period. This move is commendable as Chinese companies are facing pressure to resume work. It is cause for celebration for everyone at the beginning of the Chinese New Year in the face of the epidemic situation.

Knowing what a full-company remote work system would require, TOJOY began developing its Smart Business suite with world-class application standards from the very beginning.

In 2016, TOJOY founded the TOJOY Network Technology Group to construct the Smart Business platform. "TOJOY Smart Office" was created jointly with IBM, sought out for its reputation as the world's largest information technology and business solutions provider. A team of over 500 top talents, 3 years of research and development, and an investment of over 200 million yuan went into the creation of the "TOJOY Smart Business" system, which now easily supports TOJOY's 6,000 employees across different time zones around the world in the smooth implementation of their remote work.

At present, many small and medium-sized enterprises are facing a hard situation across China due to the epidemic situation. For this reason, TOJOY will be opening the "TOJOY Entrepreneur Cloud" to certified members free of charge, in order to help them regain confidence and achieve "online resumption of work" as soon as possible.

From this news, as well as that of the implementation of the permanent "Migratory Working System" remote work program for all its employees, we can see that TOJOY is not only considering the health and safety of its employees and partners, but has also observed the pressure on other enterprises to return to work, and made every effort to contribute to the resumption of orderly operations throughout the economy and society.

