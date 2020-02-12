Anzeige
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 
12.02.20
08:06 Uhr
9,990 Euro
+0,170
+1,73 %
12.02.2020
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 7 February for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 625 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name:Allocated no. ECC's:New total holding of ECC's*:
Cathrine Aunvik1401,601
Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Kjell Fordal		140
140
140		7,274
5,963
246,023
Vegard Helland14034,913
Kjersti Hønstad1404,625
Inge Lindseth
Oddny Lysberg
Nelly Maske
Ola Neråsen
Margrethe L. Resellmo
Berit Rustad
Camilla Stang
Christina Straub		140
70
140
140
35
140
35
35		4,174
1,561
20,854
42,475
433
3,686
433
687
Tove Westrum Sørensen
Hans Tronstad		70
140		2,503
1,606

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 February 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

